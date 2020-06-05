‘The president is a lunatic’: Viewers stunned as ‘utterly shameless’ Trump proclaims it is ‘a great day’ for George Floyd

President Donald Trump sparked outrage on Friday after saying that George Floyd was having a “great day” in the wake of nationwide protests over his killing.

“George is looking down right now and saying ‘this is a great thing happening for our country,'” the president said. “It’s great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality. It’s really what our constitution requires and what our country is about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says he hopes George Floyd "is looking down right now and saying, 'This is a great thing happening for our country.'" "A great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality." https://t.co/UZsSRfyJCE pic.twitter.com/MeoaGEokxe — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 5, 2020

Trump’s remark came just one day after hundreds of mourners attended an emotional memorial service for Floyd, who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The comment quickly sparked a backlash on Twitter:

ADVERTISEMENT

For a second I thought he was talking about George Washington, because I honestly can’t believe he would say something so utterly shameless and despicable. May Trump’s name be forgotten; may his works be ground to dust. https://t.co/pwFGzGzvn6 — Tom Maxwell (@universalshow) June 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, proving yet again to be the shameless, capitalist garbage demon that he is: "Hopefully George [Floyd] is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that's happening for our country. This is a great day for him. It's a great day for everybody." — Seth Plattner (@SethPlattner) June 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/mrbenwexler/status/1268920852696850432

Trump* needs to remove George Floyd’s name from his filthy mouth. — Mike Day Is Staying Home; You Should Too (@rashaverak_day) June 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

How dare Trump think he can say nothing yesterday, the day of George Floyd's funeral — yet bring that poor man up today to pat himself on the back! Disgusting. #Bunkerbaby — YouroldEnglishteacher (@youroldteacher) June 5, 2020

Just for the record, since @realDonaldTrump brought it up and related it too George Floyd being happy in heaven, the joblessness among blacks in America went up last month. The President is a lunatic. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) June 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Did President @realDonaldTrump actually just say it’s a great day for #GeorgeFloyd?? — CJ (@Cjbaum0317) June 5, 2020

What the fuck? If anything, Trump should have stated "George Floyd is looking down on the people who are working hard to fight what had happened to George and trying to make a change." Donald Trump is a stupid, stupid man. https://t.co/vzCAdLZjd7 — Thoughts Of Truth ⤴️ (@True_Thoughts) June 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If Trump has no problem disrespecting God and his word, we should not be shocked by him disrespecting the memory of #GeorgeFloyd. Unreal – but this is who Trump is. — Alvin N. Conteh (@excluscent) June 5, 2020

If any person believes that #GeorgeFloyd is looking down and praising may job numbers like the #FakePresident #CowardinChief @realDonaldTrump says they need to be mentally evaluated immediately . #BLM THAT IS A SHAMEFUL USE OF A DEAD AMERICAN’s MEMORY https://t.co/zCWRgKYBXp — Gilberto Fernandes (@GrFernandes75) June 5, 2020

Did Trump just wonder if George Floyd is praising him from heaven? Are you kidding me? https://t.co/GpUOTf2XUe — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) June 5, 2020