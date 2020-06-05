Quantcast
'The president is a lunatic': Viewers stunned as 'utterly shameless' Trump proclaims it is 'a great day' for George Floyd

13 mins ago

President Donald Trump sparked outrage on Friday after saying that George Floyd was having a “great day” in the wake of nationwide protests over his killing.

“George is looking down right now and saying ‘this is a great thing happening for our country,'” the president said. “It’s great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality. It’s really what our constitution requires and what our country is about.”

Trump’s remark came just one day after hundreds of mourners attended an emotional memorial service for Floyd, who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The comment quickly sparked a backlash on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/mrbenwexler/status/1268920852696850432

