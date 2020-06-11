Quantcast
‘The SS were Nazis’: Trump slammed for confusing the US Secret Service with Hitler’s infamous paramilitary group

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

The abbreviation commonly used for the U.S. Secret Service is USSS, but President Donald Trump used a different abbreviation in a June 11 tweet: SS. And he is being slammed for it on social media, as SS is typically used to describe Adolf Hitler’s notorious Schutzstaffel of Nazi Germany.

In German, Schutzstaffel means “protection squadron.” And in Nazi Germany during the 1930s, Hitler’s paramilitary SS were known for being incredibly vicious.

Trump tweeted, “Our great National Guard Troops who took care of the area around the White House could hardly believe how easy it was. ‘A walk in the park’, one said. The protesters, agitators, anarchists (ANTIFA), and others, were handled VERY easily by the Guard, D.C. Police, & S.S. GREAT JOB!”

In response to that post, legal expert Elie Mystal tweeted, “This man literally just called the Secret Service (USSS) the ‘SS.’ That really just happened.”

Attorney Bradley Moss tweeted, “It’s USSS. Not SS. The SS were Nazis. Please don’t use that acronym ever again when describing the Secret Service.”

The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump conservatives, posted, “The SS? Come on.” And Katie Phang, a legal analysist for NBC News and MSNBC, tweeted, “Did Trump just use ‘the S.S.’ in a tweet?”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump calls it a ‘beautiful scene’ when National Guard cut protesters ‘like a knife cutting butter’

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's roundtable in Dallas, Texas is already causing problems as he continues his attacks on protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement.

He recalled the protest violence in Minneapolis as tensions between the community and police increased over the past few weeks.

"It was a beautiful scene," though it's not "supposed to" be, when National Guard troops went in and cut through protesters "like a knife cutting butter," he said. Noting that they managed to stop the violence even if it meant, "yes there was some tear gas."

He went on to attack the BLM movement falsely accuses "decent Americans" of being "racist or bigots."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We’re dominating the streets with compassion’: Trump defends handling of George Floyd protests

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

At Thursday's criminal justice roundtable in Dallas, Texas, President Donald Trump defended his administration's response to the George Floyd protests blazing around the country.

"We are dominating the streets with compassion," said Trump. He continued to blast the protesters, saying, "They've destroyed people, they've destroyed businesses, they've destroyed African-American owned-small businesses."

Trump triggered outrage with his administration's move to forcibly clear peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square prior to his visit to the church across the street from the White House. He has also called for using the military to quell protests, something that has put him at odds with his own Defense Secretary.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump fails to invite several Black law enforcement leaders to Dallas roundtable on ‘justice disparities’: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump held a roundtable discussion in Dallas, Texas on "justice disparities" including Attorney General William Barr and several local law enforcement officials.

But as CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale noted, several key law enforcement officials in the area were not invited, including Dallas Chief of Police Reneé Hall, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown, and Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

All three of these officials are Black.

Here's the White House list of attendees for the president's Dallas roundtable this afternoon. (Dallas's police chief, sheriff and DA, all of whom are black, weren't invited.) pic.twitter.com/JpXnm2dttn

Continue Reading
 
 
