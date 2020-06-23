‘There’s nothing salvageable about it’: Kamala Harris rips GOP’s policing bill as inadequate
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) — fresh from a confrontation with Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) on Capitol Hill — explained why the GOP’s proposed police reform bill is a nonstarter.
“It took them over a week to come up with a bill that talks about, basically, process and having reviews and studying issues,” said Harris. “Ours is a bill that talks about the need for accountability, and immediate accountability.”
“We talk about things like the need for pattern and practice investigations when a department, an entire department, is accused of having a culture that may lead to discrimination,” said Harris. “We’re talking about the need for independent investigations, that prosecutors should not be investigating misconduct of police officers from a department they work with every day. We are talking about the need for a new national standard for use of force, so that instead of asking when there is excessive force, was that force reasonable, we should ask was it necessary?”
“These are the concrete things we’re proposing in the bill,” said Harris. “What they have offered, really, there is nothing salvageable about it, and I intend to vote against the motion to proceed, and follow the recommendation of vast number of civil rights groups that are urging us to vote against the motion to proceed.”
