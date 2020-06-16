‘They are babies!’ Bystanders plead with Georgia officers as they hold 5 black children at gunpoint
Witnesses in Clayton County, Georgia say that law enforcement officers held at least five black children at gunpoint while they were walking through a neighborhood.
Video of the incident, which was said to have occurred on Monday, was shared on Twitter early Tuesday morning.
“Today in Clayton County, GA a officer decided to pull his gun out on 5 black teenagers about 13-15 yrs old for going through the neighborhood cut to the store,” a caption on the video reads. “I’m assuming he thought they were robbing a house huh? 🤦🏾♂️ wake up people shit is sad it’s a cut in every hood.”
The video shows six children standing with their hands up as officers give them commands. At least five of the children were said to be black.
“I’m sick,” a woman witnessing the event can be heard saying. “They can’t. Come on, now. Please! Please, sir, they’re kids.”
“Why do you have a gun?” the woman asks.
“I have to check them for myself,” the officer replies.
“But why do you have a gun?” the woman implores. “They are kids. What are they doing? What did they do wrong?”
“This is too much!” she exclaims as the officers frisk the kids. “They are babies!
As the video continues, the officers seem to warn the kids about cutting through the neighborhood.
Watch the video clip below.
Today in Clayton County, GA a officer decided to pull his gun out on 5 black teenagers about 13-15 yrs old for going through the neighborhood cut to the store. I’m assuming he thought they were robbing a house huh? 🤦🏾♂️ wake up people shit is sad it’s a cut in every hood. pic.twitter.com/g2KIkpyhki
— realist (@EaglesFanOnly) June 16, 2020
