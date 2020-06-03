‘They don’t understand what it means to be American’: Ex-Pentagon chief blasts White House

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany explained Wednesday that President Donald Trump went to St. John’s Church with his Bible because it’s what former President George W. Bush did after Sept. 11 and what Winston Churchill did during World War II. The problem, of course, being that protesters demanding an end to police brutality aren’t the same as Al-Qaeda or the Nazis and it’s police killing unarmed Americans, not Black Lives Matter.
It was a belief that former Pentagon and CIA chief of staff Jeremy Bash called out as unAmerican.
“Here is a thing: Churchill went up against Nazism, George Bush was confronting Jihadi terrorism,” he said. “Donald Trump has a concerned nation, a nation on bended knee, a nation with a tear streaking down its cheek because of malfeasance by view symbolizing 400 years of racism and the original sin of our country. The proper response, protest, is part of the American tradition. This is not Nazism or terrorism. If Kayleigh McEnany or the president’s spokespeople don’t understand, they don’t deserve to be in office. They don’t understand what it means to be an American.”
See the video below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.