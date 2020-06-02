‘They want to kill us’: Police in Massachusetts slammed for tear-gassing black protesters

The racial dynamics that launched nationwide protests were on full display in Brockton, Massachusetts on Tuesday night.

Here are some of the videos from the scene.

Brockton is the Blackest city in Massachusetts, nestled in a racist county with some of the worst inequality in the state. Tonight, the cops are opening fire into a completely peaceful crowd. #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/JJpho9iYKm — Adam Greenberg 🔥🔯🌹 (@pragmactivist) June 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Police on the move.. breaking up protesters in #Brockton #WBZ Live coverage right now on CBSN Boston and WBZ-TV https://t.co/IPQI6WpZBP pic.twitter.com/YrhS6lnCQ5 — Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) June 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

⁦@MBTA⁩ allowed the fucking cops to take THREE of their buses to brockton. FUCK THE T!!!! pic.twitter.com/mNJuSUxvtu — kabesa seku (@purrrrkins) June 3, 2020

⁦@MBTA⁩ allowed the fucking cops to take THREE of their buses to brockton. FUCK THE T!!!! pic.twitter.com/mNJuSUxvtu — kabesa seku (@purrrrkins) June 3, 2020