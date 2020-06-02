Quantcast
‘They want to kill us’: Police in Massachusetts slammed for tear-gassing black protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

The racial dynamics that launched nationwide protests were on full display in Brockton, Massachusetts on Tuesday night.

Here are some of the videos from the scene.

Spider-Man scales Manhattan Bridge — as NYPD corner protesters on the structure: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Protesters on the Manhattan Bridge in New York City were greeted by a fascinating sight as a person wearing a Spiderman costume climbed the structure.

Tense situation in Manhattan - we’re at the Manhattan bridge where it crosses into Brooklyn. Police are blocking protesters from crossing into Manhattan. Protesters are chanting: let us through. Curfew went into effect at 8pmET https://t.co/PMDkll0RG0

— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 3, 2020

‘No idea’: Defense Secretary claims he didn’t know White House was going to forcibly disperse protesters

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

On Tuesday, NBC News held an interview with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who denied advance knowledge of the White House's actions against peaceful protesters the day before.

"I thought I was going to do two things: to see some damage and to talk to the troops," said Esper. "I didn't know where I was going. I wanted to see how much damage actually happened." He said he believed they were only going to observe the damage to the bathroom in Lafayette Square, which had been vandalized.

Fox News ‘wants to scare white people’ by pushing ‘a disinfo campaign from white nationalists’: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Fox News was blasted by one of the network's former reporters for running a disinformation campaign from "white nationalists" as cities across the country deal with crises of civil unrest.

On Tuesday, Fox News ran a story from a single government source alleging Antifi would be causing mayhem in the suburbs.

"Agitators behind the rioting that has paralyzed the country over the past week want to move into more suburban areas, a government intelligence source has told Fox News," Hollie McKay reported for the network. "Much of the worry stems from the notion that many in well-armed, suburban, and rural neighborhoods won't hesitate to exercise their Second Amendment rights and elevated anxieties could lead to heavy confrontation. 'Antifa knows this," said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "Local and state authorities have to get a grip on this because if it moves to the suburbs, more people will die.'"

