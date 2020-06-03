‘They’re afraid’: GOP slammed for enabling Trump as McConnell blocks resolution condemning assault on peaceful protesters
“They’re afraid of Donald Trump. And that leads to Donald Trump getting worse and worse and worse. It’s appalling.”
As many Senate Republicans either refused to answer questions about the police assault on peaceful protesters in the nation’s capital Monday or openly praised President Donald Trump for the brutal crackdown, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked the passage of a Democratic resolution condemning Trump for violating the constitutional rights of demonstrators by “ordering federal officers to use gas and rubber bullets” against them.
Senate Democrats attempted to pass the non-binding resolution by unanimous consent, but the Kentucky Republican objected and put forth his own measure that stripped out any mention of the president.
“It’s very simple why the Republican leader objected to our resolution and offered this one instead,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a floor speech, referring to McConnell’s alternative resolution. “It’s because they do not want to condemn what the president did, though every fair-minded American of any political party would.”
In an appearance on MSNBC Tuesday evening as mass protests over the police killing of George Floyd continued in the nation’s capital and across the country, Schumer called the Senate GOP’s enabling of Trump “appalling” and slammed the president’s deployment of military vehicles and personnel to the streets of Washington, D.C. as “just like a dictatorship.”
The Daily Beast reported that Trump personally instructed military helicopters to fly low over demonstrators in D.C. and “has pressed aides and Pentagon officials for graphic details on the kind of armored vehicles, military units, aircraft, and even ‘tanks’ that they could potentially send” to U.S. cities.
“They’re afraid. They’re afraid of Donald Trump,” Schumer said of Senate Republicans. “And that leads to Donald Trump getting worse and worse and worse. It’s appalling.”
It’s appalling how Senate GOP enables Pres. Trump
We demanded the Senate uphold Americans’ rights & condemn Pres. Trump’s unconstitutional order to have federal officers use gas & rubber bullets on peaceful protesters
But Sen. McConnell objected
We won’t stop demanding action pic.twitter.com/rFqks3r9zI
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 3, 2020
Schumer introduced the Democratic resolution hours before the Washington Post, citing anonymous federal officials, reported Tuesday that Attorney General William Barr personally ordered law enforcement officials to beat back the peaceful demonstrators gathered near the White House in order to clear the path for Trump’s walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Soldiers from the D.C. National Guard and the U.S. Park Police moved on the peaceful protesters, beating them with batons and firing tear gas into crowds, as Trump delivered an incendiary and militaristic speech in the Rose Garden of the White House—remarks that Democratic lawmakers condemned as a fascistic “declaration of war” against the public.
The U.S. Park Police subsequently claimed that despite numerous witness accounts, tear gas was not used against the demonstrators—a denial that has been touted by the Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. But as Vox‘s Alex Ward reported Tuesday, the narrative does not stand up to scrutiny.
“Nathan Baca, a reporter for WUSA9 in Washington, D.C., picked up a canister used during the Monday assault. It’s not a smoke canister, but it does launch ‘OC’ gas which ‘Causes same tears, tight breath and comes out green,'” Ward wrote. “Other journalists who covered the protests in person that evening say without a doubt that law enforcement used tear gas, a chemical irritant that can cause those exposed to it to want to vomit.”
Trump wants to militarize cops because he thinks ‘white people are superior to African Americans’: Ex-New Orleans mayor
Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told CNN on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's desire to unleash a militarized police force on American citizens stems from his belief in white supremacy.
While discussing the president's declaration that he will use military force to shut down violent protests in American cities, Landrieu linked the president's racism with his eagerness to use violence to crack down on riots.
"He believes, in some form or fashion, white people are superior to African Americans," he said "That is essentially the problem with almost all of the institutional bias that we have talked about... he believes that militarizing the streets of America is the way to end this particular problem. He could not be more wrong."
Can the president really order the military to occupy US cities and states?
After a week of both peaceful protests and violent chaos in the wake of George Floyd’s death, President Donald Trump announced, “If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”
Is Trump’s warning just bluster? Does the president have the authority to send the military into American cities?
The answer to this question involves a web of legal provisions that help define the president’s constitutional roles as commander in chief and chief executive of the country and that simultaneously try to balance presidential power with the power of state leaders.
2020 Election
Amid pandemic, White House race becomes digital dogfight
The 2020 US presidential race is becoming a digital-first campaign as the coronavirus pandemic cuts candidates off from traditional organizing and in-person events.
On the surface, President Donald Trump has the edge over Democrat Joe Biden because of the incumbent's extensive digital infrastructure and large social media following.
But Biden has been stepping up his digital presence and is getting a boost from a handful of outside organizations seeking to counter Trump's messaging on social platforms.
Both sides agree that digital will play a critical role in the 2020 White House race as social media have taken the place of rallies and door-to-door campaigning.