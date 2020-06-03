‘They’re already killing people!’ Trump met with fury after urging police to ‘get tough’ on protesters
President Donald Trump was hammered by other social media users after encouraging police to “get tough” on protesters against police brutality.
Nationwide protests have raged for a week over the police killing of George Floyd, and the president amplified claims by talk radio host Buck Sexton and Milwaukee police that demonstrators tossed Molotov cocktails.
Get tough police! https://t.co/nsaZYrJe9c
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020
Other Twitter users reminded the president why the protests started.
Anyone remember how this whole rioting thing started? Clearly not Trump.
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 3, 2020
Trump told the police to be rough on criminals and not treat them too nicely. Incitement to violence like that from the President of the United States encourages the police to treat the American people like enemy combatants to be tear gassed and shot with rubber bullets for fun.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 3, 2020
Yep, you continue to incite.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) June 3, 2020
Trump knows only brutality. In shows in his relationships and his governance. He's gone too far. His party knows it. But, they refuse to rein him in. This November, vote them all out! pic.twitter.com/iE1KoSTRv4
— Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) June 3, 2020
Exactly how much tougher than committing racist murders would you like these psychopaths to get?
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 3, 2020
Wow man. When that adderall kicks in , it really kicks in. Trumps on a tirade
— whamish2.0 (@wisconsinvotes1) June 3, 2020
they are already killing people how much tougher do you want them to get you weird bunker nonce?
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 3, 2020
As the nation protests police brutality, he tells police to get tough. Worst President in American history.
— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) June 3, 2020
108,000 dead
40 million unemployed
0 pandemic plans
Cities on fire
Trump pours gasoline
Peaceful protesters
Trump has them attacked for a photo op.
This is what failure looks like.
I’m voting for @JoeBiden
— RobFromVA (@independent_r21) June 3, 2020
— Amber @ 🏡 (@AnIllicitWriter) June 3, 2020