‘They’re already killing people!’ Trump met with fury after urging police to ‘get tough’ on protesters

1 min ago

President Donald Trump was hammered by other social media users after encouraging police to “get tough” on protesters against police brutality.

Nationwide protests have raged for a week over the police killing of George Floyd, and the president amplified claims by talk radio host Buck Sexton and Milwaukee police that demonstrators tossed Molotov cocktails.

Other Twitter users reminded the president why the protests started.

‘It’s all on tape!’ Morning Joe shames Republicans for ‘lying’ about cops gassing protesters and journalists

25 mins ago

June 3, 2020

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump "started a riot" in Lafayette Square -- and bashed Republicans for trying to cover it up.

The "Morning Joe" host criticized the White House for ordering U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops to fire tear gas to disperse peaceful protesters so the president could pose for photos while holding a Bible outside St. John's Episcopal Church.

"You used tear gas, you used tear gas, you used pepper spray, you used rubber bullets to clash with peaceful protesters," Scarborough said. "We've got the tape. It's all on tape, Marco Rubio. It's all on tape, Republicans, it's all on tape. We saw it happening in real time, stop lying. Your lies have already been revealed."

2020 Election

So long, Steve King: 9-term white supremacist GOP congressman from Iowa loses primary

7 hours ago

June 3, 2020

U.S. Congressman Steve King, a nine-term Republican from Iowa, has just lost his primary to a GOP challenger. It's a huge fall from grace: In 2014 The Des Moines Register labeled the former earth-moving company founder a "presidential kingmaker."

But his racist, white nationalist, white supremacist, anti-immigrant, anti-Semitic, homophobic, transphobic, biphobic remarks and disturbing ties to far right radical European politicians – including one he endorsed who has ties to a neo-Nazi, finally caught up with him.

When the president’s son-in-law truly was a great success

7 hours ago

June 3, 2020

For many Americans, the idea of the president tasking his son-in-law with solving national, even international, crises, seems problematic, if not absurd. But it happened once before and turned out to be the kind of “great success story” our current first family wants us to believe in again. Slightly over a century ago, as the US mobilized for the First World War, the nation faced devastating breakdowns of its financial and transport systems. In response, President Woodrow Wilson leaned heavily on his talented and experienced Treasury Secretary, William McAdoo, who just happened to be his son-in-law. Looking back at this episode tells us a lot about what makes for successful emergency management at the highest levels of government.

