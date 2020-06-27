‘They’re lying or US intelligence is a total failure’: White House blasted for Russian plot denial

On Saturday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied that President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence had been briefed that Russia reportedly offered bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“The United States receives thousands of intelligence reports a day, and they are subject to strict scrutiny. While the White House does not routinely comment on alleged intelligence or internal deliberations, the CIA director, national security adviser, and the chief of staff can all confirm that neither the president nor the vice president were briefed on the alleged Russian bounty intelligence,” McEnany claimed.

The claim seemed to raise more questions than it answered. Here’s some of what people were saying:

So…who knew? Why didn't they tell Trump and Pence? This makes them look worse. A White House in disarray. https://t.co/CorGqhiiQD — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) June 27, 2020

CIA: "OMIGOD! Putin is paying bounties to the Taliban to kill US soldiers! We have to tell the president." White House: "Sorry, he's watching TV, tweeting and preparing to golf." CIA: "Oh. I guess we won't tell him about one of the most stunning pieces of intel of all time." — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 27, 2020

The White House Press Secretary said that Trump was not previously briefed about Russia putting bounties on U.S. soldiers. If that's true, then he just found out about it today, and his response was to go golfing. They're as bad at lying as they are at governing.#TraitorTrump — JRehling (@JRehling) June 27, 2020

White House isnt denying that Russia put out bounties on American soldiers. They are denying Trump or Pence was briefed on it. Absolute impossible bullshit. This is a flat-out lie. But, it is a backwards confirmation of the Russia story. SO: Whatcha gonna do to Russia now, Don? — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 27, 2020

So @PressSec says neither @realDonaldTrump nor @Mike_Pence were briefed on Russia’s payment of bounties for killing American soldiers. Is she — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 27, 2020

NEW: A Western intelligence source has told me the intelligence on GRU Unit 29155 offering the Taliban money to kill U.S. or British soldiers is correct. — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) June 27, 2020

This after the White House denies Trump or Pence knew about it, which either means they're lying or US intelligence is a total failure, and considering their track record… https://t.co/29eUyqHvgI — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) June 27, 2020

If you think Trump, the NSC, and at least the principals of every relevant agency weren’t briefed on the GRU taking out bounties on American soldiers, I have a brand-spankin-new stock of Lysol inhalers with detachable UV lights to sell you. — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) June 27, 2020

Has the president asked for a briefing when he returns to the White House today from the golf club? https://t.co/bBZ3ItGiqd — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 27, 2020

It makes no sense that the President and VP wouldn't be briefed on something like this. The WH has told literally thousands of documented lies. If the Administration wants to defend itself with such an outlandish claim, then the press and the public should demand proof. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) June 27, 2020

We are in a extremely stupid or devastatingly evil situation. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 27, 2020

This will grow into a GIANT STORY

Leaks and whistleblowers lining up https://t.co/wzjNdk0yR7 — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) June 27, 2020

The statement by White House @PressSec does not deny Russia paid bounties to militants to kill US troops. It’s also hard to believe her statement is true. But if it is, then we would expect @realDonaldTrump to immediately disinvite Putin from the G7 Summit & impose sanctions. https://t.co/2NW5xjrtOY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 27, 2020

Seems like we have an issue then inside government if White House didn’t know. What to believe? https://t.co/GTq1gvvSGZ — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) June 27, 2020

The White House has issued its defense in the Russia paid the Taliban bounties to kill soldiers fiasco and its eve worse than I expected. Trump was never briefed is the claim. Just let that sink in until the horror of what it means strikes you.

https://t.co/JlA9UTFqw7 — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) June 27, 2020

