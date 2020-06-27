Quantcast
‘They’re lying or US intelligence is a total failure’: White House blasted for Russian plot denial

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied that President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence had been briefed that Russia reportedly offered bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“The United States receives thousands of intelligence reports a day, and they are subject to strict scrutiny. While the White House does not routinely comment on alleged intelligence or internal deliberations, the CIA director, national security adviser, and the chief of staff can all confirm that neither the president nor the vice president were briefed on the alleged Russian bounty intelligence,” McEnany claimed.

The claim seemed to raise more questions than it answered. Here’s some of what people were saying:

