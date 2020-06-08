Quantcast
'This will not happen again': Fox News publicly apologizes for racially insensitive graphic

Published

3 mins ago

on

On Friday, Fox News put up a graphic comparing how much the stock market had risen after various racial tragedies, including the assassination of Martin Luther King, the beating of Rodney King, and the death of George Floyd. The graphic triggered immediate outrage.

Anchor Bret Baier issued a mea culpa on behalf of his network on Monday evening, saying, “We apologize for the insensitivity … this will not happen again.”

Watch below:


