‘This will not happen again’: Fox News publicly apologizes for racially insensitive graphic
On Friday, Fox News put up a graphic comparing how much the stock market had risen after various racial tragedies, including the assassination of Martin Luther King, the beating of Rodney King, and the death of George Floyd. The graphic triggered immediate outrage.
Anchor Bret Baier issued a mea culpa on behalf of his network on Monday evening, saying, “We apologize for the insensitivity … this will not happen again.”
Watch below:
“We apologize for the insensitivity” — Fox News’ @BretBaier just issued an on-air apology after an inappropriate graphic was shown during Friday’s show. pic.twitter.com/axN4QxJ7kX
— TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) June 8, 2020
‘This will not happen again’: Fox News publicly apologizes for racially insensitive graphic
On Friday, Fox News put up a graphic comparing how much the stock market had risen after various racial tragedies, including the assassination of Martin Luther King, the beating of Rodney King, and the death of George Floyd. The graphic triggered immediate outrage.
Anchor Bret Baier issued a mea culpa on behalf of his network on Monday evening, saying, "We apologize for the insensitivity ... this will not happen again."
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
‘Tinyman Square’: Internet suggests names for new fencing complex around White House
On Monday, anti-Trump conservative and ex-GOP strategist Rick Wilson posed Twitter a question:
We need a name for the newly expanded White House Fence complex.
FOB Pussygrabber?
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 8, 2020
Plenty of people were quick to respond with suggestions of their own.
Tinyman Square
Bill Barr contradicts Trump’s claim he was just ‘inspecting’ the White House bunker
Faced with widespread mockery for moving into the White House bunker at the same time as the police and military were gassing peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park, President Donald Trump has tried to put a better spin on his actions, saying, "I was down during the day and I was there for a tiny, little short period of time. And it was much more for an inspection. There was no problem during the day."
But on Monday, in an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, Attorney General William Barr appeared to contradict this claim, saying Trump was genuinely protecting himself in the bunker.