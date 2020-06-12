‘Tight-rope walking’ croc may have stood on two legs: study
Ancient crocodiles — long thought to have walked on all fours like their modern-day cousins — may have got around on two legs, according to new research published Thursday.
A team of researchers from China, Australia and the US analysed footprints found at the Jinju Formation in modern day South Korea, a rich archaeological dig site that has led to the discovery of ancient species of lizards, spiders and tiny raptors dating back 120 million years.
They believe the footprints may have been made by a three-metre (10-foot) long crocodile ancestor — called Batrachopus grandis — that walked around “like a crocodile balancing on a tight-rope,” according to Kyung Soo Kim from the Chinju National University of Education.
“They were moving in the same way as many dinosaurs, but the footprints were not made by dinosaurs,” Kim said.
While the researchers initially thought the tracks were those of an ancient pterosaur — a winged dinosaur that roamed Earth until 66 million years ago — they more likely belonged to a particularly large and previously undiscovered member of the crocodylomorph family.
The 24-centimetre-long (10-inch) track prints give a sense of the size of these croc relatives.
Their legs, according to Anthony Romilio, a paleontologist at the University of Queensland and one of the study’s authors, would have been about the same size as those of an adult human. But their bodies were “over three metres in length”.
This would have made them about twice as large as relatives from the same time period.
The ancient crocodiles most likely would have walked flat on their feet, digging their heels into the earth much like humans do — leaving deep, narrow impressions.
Reconstructions of the crocodiles show they had a low centre of gravity.
The lack of handprints and tail-drag marks found at the dig site, as well as the animal’s narrow gait, also indicated bipedal movement, Romilio added.
The finding could shed light on how other creatures from the Cretaceous period — such as pterosaurs — would have moved about, the authors added.
They noted that footprints from other fossil sites — such as the Haman Formation, also in South Korea — may have to be re-examined in light of the new discovery.
The study was published in Nature Scientific Reports.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Banking collapse promises to make the widespread financial misery caused by coronavirus even worse: Economist
Millions of Americans suffered long-term financial pain because of the Great Recession and the crash of September 2008. Now, the coronavirus pandemic is inflicting additional pain on millions of Americans, and UC Berkeley law professor Frank Partnoy — in a sobering article for The Atlantic’s July/August 2020 issue — warns that another banking crisis is a strong possibility.
“After months of living with the coronavirus pandemic,” the 53-year-old Partnoy explains, “American citizens are well aware of the toll it has taken on the economy: broken supply chains, record unemployment, failing small businesses. All of these factors are serious and could mire the United States in a deep, prolonged recession. But there’s another threat to the economy too. It lurks on the balance sheets of the big banks, and it could be cataclysmic. Imagine if, in addition to all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, you woke up one morning to find that the financial sector had collapsed.”
COVID-19
Star French chef comes up with ‘COVID-safe’ restaurant
French superchef Alain Ducasse is using a ventilation system similar to those in hospital operating theaters to reopen one of his Paris restaurants.
Ducasse, whose restaurants have 17 Michelin stars -- the most of any chef in the world -- is installing the sophisticated system in his historic Allard bistro in the chic Saint Germain des Pres district of the French capital so it can open later this month.
French restaurants have been allowed to serve on their terraces for 10 days but strict social distancing rules mean the interiors remain off limits.
Diners in Paris bistros and cafes traditionally sit almost elbow to elbow on small tables -- a nightmare for restaurateurs who have been told by that tables must now be at least one meter a part.
How ‘Karen’ went from a popular baby name to a stand-in for white entitlement
When I read about Amy Cooper, the woman in Central Park who called the police on a black birder because he’d asked her to leash her out-of-control dog, I was horrified.
But, as a sociolinguist who studies and writes about language and discrimination, I was also struck by the name given to Cooper in several headlines: “Central Park Karen.” On Twitter, the birder’s sister also referred to her as a “Karen.”