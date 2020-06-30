Tom Hanks: ‘I have no idea when I will go back to work’
US actor Tom Hanks said Tuesday that Hollywood has “no idea” when it can return to production, as he described his own recovery after contracting the coronavirus, which has shut down the movie industry.
The “Forrest Gump” and “Philadelphia” Oscar-winner in March became the first high-profile star to come down with COVID-19, shortly before he was due to begin shooting an Elvis Presley biopic in Australia.
“As the canaries in the coal mine for the COVID-19 experience, we are fine — we had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms, not life-threatening, I’m happy to say,” he told a virtual press conference.
Hanks said that he and his wife Rita Wilson were fortunate to be “model recoverers from COVID-19,” but noted that “any number of things” could have gone wrong.
With the virus rampaging across the US — which has recorded more than 126,000 deaths and 2.6 million cases — many states have been criticized for reopening too early.
California gave the all-clear for filming to resume earlier this month, but most major Hollywood productions remain frozen — a situation Hanks does not expect to change soon.
“I have no idea when I will go back to work,” he said. “Nobody has any idea of when they will go back to work.
“But the time will come. We just don’t know when.”
He added: “Everything comes into play — there’s financial concerns, there’s legal concerns, liabilities.”
“There’s physical concerns about ‘how does everybody get to work and go into the same soundstage, and work in such close quarters?'”
Now living in isolation under social distancing rules, Hanks has watched as blockbuster titles postponed their launches, scrambling for dates later this year and into 2021, when studios hope audiences can return.
On Monday, as Los Angeles County experienced a new daily record number of cases, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a “hard pause” in the opening of businesses including movie theaters. Cinemas are also yet to reopen in New York and a number of other US cities.
Hanks’ own World War II naval thriller “Greyhound” will skip the big screen entirely, after Sony agreed to sell the movie as an Apple TV+ exclusive.
Hanks, who wrote the screenplay and stars in the movie, admitted he is “heartbroken” the film will not appear in theaters.
But he described the deal to stream it online worldwide from July 10 as a “savior” that “offers us the opportunity to have the movie out.”
Movie productions have recently resumed in some countries including Iceland, South Korea and New Zealand, but Hanks said he has no timeline for returning to Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.”
“The answer is nobody knows. And me included,” said Hanks.
He added: “There is nothing but questions as far as starting up physical production again. That’s the terrible news.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Man gets hit over the head with a bottle during brawl over social distancing
A video is circulating showing a Saturday night brawl that broke out at an Arkansas bar that witnesses say was sparked over a dispute about social distancing, KARK reports.
A police report filed after the incident says the woman seen wearing a mask in the video warned two other patrons about sitting too close to her. An employee of the bar says the woman was apparently purposely coughing on other customers. A man who can be seen in the video wearing a 'USA' T-shirt apparently antagonized the woman by moving even closer to her, which escalated the situation.
Breaking Banner
Trump ‘too busy promoting white supremacists’ to care about protecting America from coronavirus: op-ed
Writing in The Nation this Tuesday, Sasha Abramsky says that the self-proclaimed "law and order" president is still sending racist dog whistles to his supporters -- specifically his tweeting out a video of one of his supporters saying "white power" -- even as the coronavirus pandemic surges with a vengeance throughout America's cities. According to Abramsky, if Republicans are unwilling to call out what's in President Trump's Twitter feed, they should at least question his "mental acuity."
"Personally, I’d say both might be true: Trump is using racially explosive rhetoric to lock in his base, and his acuity is fading fast," Abramsky writes.
Breaking Banner
Biden tells Trump to fix the PPE problem for healthcare workers ‘before you tee off another round of golf’
Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke again Tuesday, addressing the problem with personal protective equipment and the unwillingness of the president to wear a mask.
Biden joined the chorus of people saying that every person must wear a mask if we intend to prevail against the coronavirus. It's a sentiment that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and even Vice President Mike Pence have advocated in the last several days.
"The crisis is real," Biden said. "And it's surging."
"We need to do more, including hiring at least 100,000 federally funded workers to perform contact tracing and other public health tasks," Biden said as part of his plan. "And they should begin to be trained now. Second, every single frontline worker should have the personal protective equipment that they need to be safe. Five months into this crisis and our health care workers still are forced to scramble for their own supplies. And have to reuse these masks shift after shift. Hundreds of health care workers have died from COVID-19 and tens of thousands have become infected. It should be zero on both counts for these health care workers if they had the right equipment."