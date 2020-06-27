TraitorTrump and ‘TRE45ON’ trend nationwide as outrage grows: ‘The biggest scandal Trump has faced’

President Donald Trump was greeted with outrage on Twitter after returning to the White House from a day of golfing.

The hashtags #TraitorTrump, #TrumpTreason and #TraitorInChief all trended nationwide on Twitter on Saturday. The phrase “TRE45ON” also trended, with the letters “a” and “s” replaced by the number 45, as Trump is America’s forty-fifth president.

Here’s some of the commentary on the bombshell New York Times report that Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan — and Trump did nothing in response:

Everyone in this picture is a patriot, with one exception. @realDonaldTrump apparently knew Putin paid bounties to militants to kill US troops & POTUS did nothing. Actually, it was worse than nothing. Trump last month invited Putin to the G7 summit. Traitorous behavior by Trump. pic.twitter.com/bIaQPvh8Jz — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 27, 2020

Wow. @realDonaldTrump put his relationship to Putin ahead of the lives of American soldiers. So he’s not only an incompetent, ignorant, misogynistic, sociopathic, lying racist, he flat out committed treason. https://t.co/Bt8coTxHmD — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 27, 2020

Two days ago, Trump laid a wreath at a memorial to American war dead while doing nothing about Russia paying insurgents to kill Americans. His presidency is a disgrace to anyone who has ever served this country. #TraitorTrump pic.twitter.com/ULAFedDFH9 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 27, 2020

Trump could literally go on Fox News, reveal top secret locations of Navy Seals on camera which leads to the Russians killing them and Republicans would still support Trump.#Traitors #TraitorTrump — Jack 🇺🇸 (@jackresists) June 27, 2020

Raise your hand if you committed treason by allowing Russia to place a bounty on American troops.#TraitorTrump pic.twitter.com/zfRZkZUp36 — AKA Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) June 27, 2020

Trump will try to distract the Russia and #TraitorTrump story by tomorrow or Monday. We will fall for it but I hope people don't forget this man sold out the lives of US soldiers. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) June 27, 2020

In this photo, #TraitorTrump salutes a West Point cadet ***knowing that he might send this young man off to die in Afghanistan with the help of his good friend Putin*** (whom he believes over anything US intelligence says). https://t.co/eWIGwvJDXM — Grant Stern (@grantstern) June 27, 2020

NOTE TO AMERICA'S TROOPS: Donald only protects troops who are made of metal or stone — and fought for the other side. #TraitorTrump https://t.co/Z58SrAbtcC — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 27, 2020

While Trump was committing treason he was defending statues of traitors. #TraitorTrump — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) June 27, 2020

Trump is a traitor. He is not worth the blood my son left in Afghanistan. #TraitorTrump I have a shirt with a bullet hole I’d like to show all his defenders. I don’t have a big accountbut if any of you do, please retweet. — Maria Lamping (@maria_lamping) June 27, 2020

The president is a traitor. Who will stand up for our troops? Who will stand up for America? https://t.co/GOa1n5Denn — Bob Driehaus (@BobDriehaus) June 27, 2020

A white supremacist, a sex offender, and a traitor walk into a bar. The bartender says "What'll it be, President Trump?"#TraitorTrump — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) June 27, 2020

I'm no historical expert on Presidents James Buchanan and Andrew Johnson, generally regarded as the worst before Trump came along, but I'm pretty sure neither was compromised by a hostile foreign power. #TRE45ON — Zach Wolfe (@zachwolfelaw) June 27, 2020

#TRE45ON The U.S. Commander in Chief learned that Putin put a BOUNTY on American troops and then gave Putin the highest honor possible by inviting him to be his personal guest at the G-7🔥 https://t.co/qP1jsIiaX9 — Venture Capital (@kelly2277) June 27, 2020

Another example of how this man is destroying our country!! To his supporters… Look beyond your politics. Do you want to blindly stand with this man after he is willing to betray the men and women who sacrifice for all of us!!#TRE45ON #TraitorTrump

https://t.co/jz2QsDKE1R — Jason Lewis (@JasonLewis) June 27, 2020

The perfect hashtag for Trump’s legacy: #TRE45ON — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 27, 2020

"Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort." Article III, Section 3

US Constitution FACT: Trump both adhered to our enemies (Russia and Afghan rebels) and gave aid to them. — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) June 27, 2020

Donald Trump committed treason. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 27, 2020

Trump knew for 3 months that Russia was trying to kill US troops in Afghanistan and he said nothing. He literally acted faster to save the statues of Confederate traitors than American lives. #TraitorTrump https://t.co/ncI33RWU5I — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) June 27, 2020

Last November, Trump used the returning caskets of servicemen killed in Aghanistan as props for a photo op. This year, he did nothing as Russia paid to have their fellow soldiers killed. #TraitorTrump pic.twitter.com/LEIzQt67ce — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 27, 2020

That Russia paid the Taliban to kill US soldiers – then, after CIA told Trump, he *did nothing* but try to reward Russia by bringing them into the G7 – is the biggest story in decades. It doesnt matter what Putin has on Trump. He's a traitor. He deserves prison, not reelection. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 27, 2020

Donald Trump is a Russian asset. pic.twitter.com/tyrwCjb6Y9 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 27, 2020