‘Treason on the links’: Lindsey Graham buried for playing golf with Trump after Russian bounty bombshell
One day after expressing concern that the Trump administration might have been aware of an offer by the Russians to pay a bounty for the murder of U.S. military members by terrorists, the South Carolina Republican was seen heading out for a round of golf with the embattled president.
Following the bombshell report from the New York Times, Graham tweeted, “Imperative Congress get to the bottom of recent media reports that Russian GRU units in Afghanistan have offered to pay the Taliban to kill American soldiers with the goal of pushing America out of the region.”
Those concerns didn’t seem to be enough for Graham to keep his distance from the president who was implicated in the report, with CNN’s Kaitlan Collin’s tweeting, “Dressed for golf, President Trump just left the White House with Sen. Lindsey Graham.”
That, naturally, set off Twitter users wondering what the two would be talking about on the greens with one commenter labeling it “Treason on the links.”
A sampling of comments below:
Imperative Congress get to the bottom of recent media reports that Russian GRU units in Afghanistan have offered to pay the Taliban to kill American soldiers with the goal of pushing America out of the region. https://t.co/dm4QWATzgg
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 27, 2020
Dressed for golf, President Trump just left the White House with Sen. Lindsey Graham.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 28, 2020
We can only speculate how terrible the blackmail must be to support this level of betrayal.
— Janice (@Boomerbabe3) June 28, 2020
Treason on the Links should be the title of @LindseyGrahamSC memoirs.
— Beverly Roderick (@BeverlyRoderick) June 28, 2020
Oh great. I’m sure the answers the country needs are out on the links.
— Louis J Venezia (@venezia_tweets) June 28, 2020
Lindsey is telling him to knock it off or he won’t be re-elected. This is the way he gets his attention
— Elisabeth D'Armiento (@thedeadlydonald) June 28, 2020
— Queen Bee 🌀 (@queenbeotch2020) June 28, 2020
Date night!!!’
— No Quarter 🥊 (@IndianarSkeet) June 28, 2020
Graham will come back swearing Trump didn't know about the bounties and that half a dozen IC & DoD heads must roll. Mark my words.
— random resistor (@ttrask) June 28, 2020
next tweet from Graham will be defending Trump.
— Jason (@yinzerjay80) June 28, 2020
Ah, Trump is going to remind Graham of whatever Kompromat he has on Graham because Graham asked for an investigation into TR34SON.
— End Corruption Now. (@DeborahDitkows1) June 28, 2020
Only lap dogs.
— The Big Bernatzki #BLM 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@BigBernatzki) June 28, 2020
What I came here to say. Leaving satisfied.
— K8 – Antifa Snack Committee Chair (@katydid1972) June 28, 2020
…on the ~latest~ Russian scandal
*sigh*
— JaneTheBrane (@TheHelenChapel) June 28, 2020
