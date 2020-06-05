Trump accuses China of sending coronavirus to US: ‘What’s going on? It’s a gift from China’

President Donald Trump accused China of purposefully infecting Americans with the coronavirus.

The president boasted about the surprise return of 2.5 million jobs last month — the largest increase on record — and claimed that showed the coronavirus pandemic was winding down and the U.S. economy was opening back up.

“We’re at 105,000 lives [lost to the virus],” Trump said Friday outside the White House. “We also closed it up to Europe. Europe became very infected from China, a gift from China, not good. They should have stopped it, they should have stopped it at the source. It’s a gift from China and a very bad gift, I will tell you that, and you do say, how come at Wuhan where it started and they were very badly — they were in bad trouble.”

“But I didn’t go to any other parts, I didn’t go to Beijing, other parts of China,” he added. “Then you say, how come it came out to Europe, to the world, to the United States? I didn’t go to China, they stopped it cold. They knew it was a problem, but they didn’t stop it cold from coming to the United States, Europe and the rest of the world. Somebody has to ask these questions, and we’ll get down to the answer.”

He then suggested the virus might have something to do with trade negotiations with China.

“You know we made great trade deal,” Trump said. “They’re going to buy $250 million worth of product, and they’re online, they’re doing okay. But the ink wasn’t dry on that deal when the plague floated in. What’s going on? A plague is floating in from China. What’s going on? So the ink wasn’t dry, so I guess I view the trade deal a little bit differently than I did three months ago.”

“It’s a great deal,” he added. “I would say they are buying a lot from us in that way I respect, and getting along with China would be a good thing. I don’t know if that’s going to happen. We’ll let you know.”