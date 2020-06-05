Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump accuses China of sending coronavirus to US: ‘What’s going on? It’s a gift from China’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump accused China of purposefully infecting Americans with the coronavirus.

The president boasted about the surprise return of 2.5 million jobs last month — the largest increase on record — and claimed that showed the coronavirus pandemic was winding down and the U.S. economy was opening back up.

“We’re at 105,000 lives [lost to the virus],” Trump said Friday outside the White House. “We also closed it up to Europe. Europe became very infected from China, a gift from China, not good. They should have stopped it, they should have stopped it at the source. It’s a gift from China and a very bad gift, I will tell you that, and you do say, how come at Wuhan where it started and they were very badly — they were in bad trouble.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I didn’t go to any other parts, I didn’t go to Beijing, other parts of China,” he added. “Then you say, how come it came out to Europe, to the world, to the United States? I didn’t go to China, they stopped it cold. They knew it was a problem, but they didn’t stop it cold from coming to the United States, Europe and the rest of the world. Somebody has to ask these questions, and we’ll get down to the answer.”

He then suggested the virus might have something to do with trade negotiations with China.

“You know we made great trade deal,” Trump said. “They’re going to buy $250 million worth of product, and they’re online, they’re doing okay. But the ink wasn’t dry on that deal when the plague floated in. What’s going on? A plague is floating in from China. What’s going on? So the ink wasn’t dry, so I guess I view the trade deal a little bit differently than I did three months ago.”

“It’s a great deal,” he added. “I would say they are buying a lot from us in that way I respect, and getting along with China would be a good thing. I don’t know if that’s going to happen. We’ll let you know.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘The president is a lunatic’: Viewers stunned as ‘utterly shameless’ Trump proclaims it is ‘a great day’ for George Floyd

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump sparked outrage on Friday after saying that George Floyd was having a "great day."

"George is looking down right now and saying 'this is a great thing happening for our country,'" the president said. "It’s great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality. It’s really what our constitution requires and what our country is about."

https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1268921072893788160

The comment quickly sparked a backlash on Twitter:

#GeorgeFloyd was murdered by #DerekChauvin a man who was seen cheering #Trump on at a #MAGA rally. #DonaldTrump was hoping we would forget that part. #DerekChauvinKilledGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/5qdE6z2x9X

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

DC mayor has massive ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural painted on street leading to the White House

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

According to a report from CNN, the mayor of Washington, D.C. has directed city workers to paint a massive "Black Lives Matter" mural on a street leading up to the White House early Friday morning.

Washington has been the site of more than a week's worth of protests in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. St. John's Church, the site of President Trump's roundly criticized photo-op during a peaceful protest, sits along the expanse of road that now bears the BLM message," CNN reports.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Vigilante mob traps multi-racial family in campground after accusing them of being ‘antifa’

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

Police in Clallam County, Washington, are investigating an incident where a family of four was falsely accused of being members of antifa by people at a campsite they were staying at, the Peninsula Daily News reports.

The family, who is multi-racial, were trapped in the campground after someone cut down trees and placed them across the roadway, preventing their exit from the area.

After the family arrived at the campground, they went shopping for camping supplies and confronted “by seven or eight carloads of people in the grocery store parking lot,” according to Sgt. Ed Anderson of the Clallam County Sheriff’s Department.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image