Trump advisors urge him to fire campaign manager Brad Parscale: NY Post
President Donald Trump is under increasing pressure to fire his campaign manager, according to a new report in the NY Post.
“Advisers to President Trump are pushing him to dismiss his campaign manager Brad Parscale, arguing he lacks the political instincts to lead the team to a second term in the White House,” the tabloid reported. “With just five months until the election, Republican operatives, individuals close to the Trump family and advisers both inside and outside the White House believe Parscale is out of his depth for what will be a closely fought election against Democratic opponent Joe Biden.”
Advisors were granted anonymity by the NY Post to speak frankly on the situation.
“People within his inner circle continue to question Brad’s ability to bring the campaign down the home stretch because of his inexperience,” one longtime adviser said. “There’s no strategy, there’s no messaging.”
According to one campaign veteran, Parscale’s lavish lifestyle has irritated many.
“The money stuff rankles people in a major way,”
The topic is the subject of an ad by the Lincoln Project.
Watch:
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign is ‘stealing money from him’ in a panic over Lincoln Project ads: Rick Wilson
On Monday, Raw Story reported Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign was bombarding the Washington, DC media market with ads.
The ads were not designed to win any electoral votes, but to reassure Trump himself, who is known to spend much of the day watching cable TV and tweeting his media criticism to his 82 million Twitter followers.
On Wednesday, the ad monitoring Twitter account Medium Buying reported Trump's campaign was placing more ads on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.
2020 Election
Trump supporters have to promise not to sue over COVID-19 to attend rally in 19,000 seat arena
President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign announced the details of their highly-controversial decision to hold a rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth.
The rally will occur at the BOK Center, or Bank of Oklahoma Center, which has a capacity of over 19,000.
To register for the rally on the campaign's website, supporters must agree they will not sue if they contract coronavirus.
"By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury," the legal notice reads.
2020 Election
Kamala Harris advances as top contender for Biden’s Vice President
Amid the nationwide protests over racism and police brutality, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris may have found the powerful and lasting moment that eluded her failed presidential bid but could now land her the No. 2 spot on the Democratic ticket.
Harris, the only black woman serving in the U.S. Senate, has marched in the streets and sponsored new police reform legislation on Capitol Hill. She has been a forceful proponent of sweeping social change and a fierce critic of President Donald Trump.
The 55-year-old senator from California also has become a key ally for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, poised to challenge the Republican president in the Nov. 3 U.S. election, at a time when race has been thrust to the forefront of the campaign.