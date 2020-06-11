Trump advisors urge him to fire campaign manager Brad Parscale: NY Post

President Donald Trump is under increasing pressure to fire his campaign manager, according to a new report in the NY Post.

“Advisers to President Trump are pushing him to dismiss his campaign manager Brad Parscale, arguing he lacks the political instincts to lead the team to a second term in the White House,” the tabloid reported. “With just five months until the election, Republican operatives, individuals close to the Trump family and advisers both inside and outside the White House believe Parscale is out of his depth for what will be a closely fought election against Democratic opponent Joe Biden.”

Advisors were granted anonymity by the NY Post to speak frankly on the situation.

“People within his inner circle continue to question Brad’s ability to bring the campaign down the home stretch because of his inexperience,” one longtime adviser said. “There’s no strategy, there’s no messaging.”

According to one campaign veteran, Parscale’s lavish lifestyle has irritated many.

“The money stuff rankles people in a major way,”

The topic is the subject of an ad by the Lincoln Project.

Watch: