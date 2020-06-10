Trump allies call his recent tweet the worst thing he’s said since Charlottesville: Maggie Haberman

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported Wednesday that one of President Donald Trump’s tweets is being seen as his worst statement since calling neo-Nazis and white supremacists “very fine people” during the Charlottesville riots.

“It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc,” Trump said Wednesday afternoon.” These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations. Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!”

The Confederate States lost the Civil War against the American Union, so bases named after those military leaders don’t exactly indicate “winning” or “victory.”

Haberman tweeted about the disgust from Trump allies, which you can see below: