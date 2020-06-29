Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump banks on a replay of 2016 as his poll numbers sink

Published

1 min ago

on

His poll numbers sinking four months from the US presidential election, Donald Trump invoked his 2016 victory Monday, saying he is confident history will repeat itself on November 3.

“Sorry to inform the Do Nothing Democrats, but I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers,” he tweeted, without saying what they were.

“Just like 2016, the @nytimes Polls are Fake! The @FoxNews Polls are a JOKE!” he added, pointing to national polls that four years ago had Democrat Hillary Clinton winning the presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past several weeks, however, all national polls have pointed in the same direction: Trump well behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The latest poll by The New York Times and Siena College has Biden with a 14-point lead over the current occupant of the White House.

Observers advise caution, stressing that there are still four months of campaigning left, but they also note that Biden’s lead is significantly wider than Clinton’s was at this point in 2016.

Polls in key battleground states also are a source of worry for the Trump team.

According to the Siena College survey, Trump is behind Biden in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, three states that enabled him to clinch victory in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People want LAW, ORDER & SAFETY!” Trump proclaimed in Monday’s tweet. It’s a slogan he has embraced in recent weeks, amid an unyielding coronavirus epidemic and the most serious civil unrest over racial injustice in decades.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump banks on a replay of 2016 as his poll numbers sink

Published

1 min ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

His poll numbers sinking four months from the US presidential election, Donald Trump invoked his 2016 victory Monday, saying he is confident history will repeat itself on November 3.

"Sorry to inform the Do Nothing Democrats, but I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers," he tweeted, without saying what they were.

"Just like 2016, the @nytimes Polls are Fake! The @FoxNews Polls are a JOKE!" he added, pointing to national polls that four years ago had Democrat Hillary Clinton winning the presidency.

Over the past several weeks, however, all national polls have pointed in the same direction: Trump well behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

No incumbent president has won reelection after being in ‘as big a hole’ as Trump: analysis

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

With the United States being rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, double-digit unemployment and huge protests in response to the horrific death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, President Donald Trump finds himself trailing former Vice President Joe Biden — the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee — in poll after poll. That isn’t to say that a Biden victory in November is inevitable or that Trump’s performance in polls won’t improve, but according to journalist Bill Scher, history shows that Trump’s chances of turning things around are not good.

In a Real Clear Politics article, Scher (a contributing editor at Politico) explains, “It’s only late June. A lot can happen in four months, right? Let me put it this way: in the history of presidential election polling, no elected incumbent president has ever come back from as big a hole as Trump is now in.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Money talks: Big business, political strategy and corporate involvement in US state politics

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Political spending by corporations is big business.

As one corporate executive with experience in business-government relations says, “A company that is dependent on government that does not donate to politicians is engaging in corporate malpractice.”

Our research group heard that statement during a series of interviews with industry insiders that we conducted for a study on corporate political strategy and involvement in U.S state politics.

In the 2018 election cycle, for example, private interests spent US$500 million on campaign contributions to U.S. federal election candidates and nearly $7 billion to lobby federal officials.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image