Trump banks on a replay of 2016 as his poll numbers sink
His poll numbers sinking four months from the US presidential election, Donald Trump invoked his 2016 victory Monday, saying he is confident history will repeat itself on November 3.
“Sorry to inform the Do Nothing Democrats, but I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers,” he tweeted, without saying what they were.
“Just like 2016, the @nytimes Polls are Fake! The @FoxNews Polls are a JOKE!” he added, pointing to national polls that four years ago had Democrat Hillary Clinton winning the presidency.
Over the past several weeks, however, all national polls have pointed in the same direction: Trump well behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
The latest poll by The New York Times and Siena College has Biden with a 14-point lead over the current occupant of the White House.
Observers advise caution, stressing that there are still four months of campaigning left, but they also note that Biden’s lead is significantly wider than Clinton’s was at this point in 2016.
Polls in key battleground states also are a source of worry for the Trump team.
According to the Siena College survey, Trump is behind Biden in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, three states that enabled him to clinch victory in 2016.
“People want LAW, ORDER & SAFETY!” Trump proclaimed in Monday’s tweet. It’s a slogan he has embraced in recent weeks, amid an unyielding coronavirus epidemic and the most serious civil unrest over racial injustice in decades.
2020 Election
No incumbent president has won reelection after being in ‘as big a hole’ as Trump: analysis
With the United States being rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, double-digit unemployment and huge protests in response to the horrific death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, President Donald Trump finds himself trailing former Vice President Joe Biden — the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee — in poll after poll. That isn’t to say that a Biden victory in November is inevitable or that Trump’s performance in polls won’t improve, but according to journalist Bill Scher, history shows that Trump’s chances of turning things around are not good.
In a Real Clear Politics article, Scher (a contributing editor at Politico) explains, “It’s only late June. A lot can happen in four months, right? Let me put it this way: in the history of presidential election polling, no elected incumbent president has ever come back from as big a hole as Trump is now in.”
2020 Election
Money talks: Big business, political strategy and corporate involvement in US state politics
Political spending by corporations is big business.
As one corporate executive with experience in business-government relations says, “A company that is dependent on government that does not donate to politicians is engaging in corporate malpractice.”
Our research group heard that statement during a series of interviews with industry insiders that we conducted for a study on corporate political strategy and involvement in U.S state politics.
In the 2018 election cycle, for example, private interests spent US$500 million on campaign contributions to U.S. federal election candidates and nearly $7 billion to lobby federal officials.