Trump brings back Joe Scarborough conspiracy theory: ‘I always felt he got away with murder’

President Donald Trump once again brought back his conspiracy theory about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday morning during a Fox News Radio interview with Brian Kilmeade.

Kilmeade asked Trump why he has spent so much time pushing baseless conspiracy theories about Scarborough, especially during a time of recessions, pandemics and civil unrest.

“I just do it, I hit back,” the president explained. “I always felt Scarborough got away with murder. That’s not an uncommon story, so we don’t have to spend a lot of time on it, but I always felt that.”

Trump for weeks has been demanding that police reopen an investigation into the death of Lori Klausutis, a former staffer at Scarborough’s congressional office who died in 2001.

An AP fact check of Trump’s claims shows a coroner’s report found that Klausutis, who suffered from an undiagnosed heart condition, fainted and fatally hit her head while working in Scarborough’s Florida office. The fact check also noted that Scarborough was in Washington, D.C. at the time of Klausutis’s death.

Trump’s latest promotion of this baseless conspiracy theory came less than two weeks after Timothy Klausutis, who is Lori Klausutis’s former husband, wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey begging him to take down Trump’s tweets mentioning his late wife, while also detailing the personal pain the family has felt in having the president make false claims about her death.