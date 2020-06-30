Quantcast
Trump buried for tweeting about defaced statues while ignoring Russians paying to have US soldiers killed

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump kicked off his Tuesday morning by crowing about arresting “anarchists” who threw paint on a statue in Manhattan at the same time that he has yet to condemn Russia for reportedly paying a bounty for the killing U.S. military personnel overseas.

According to the president, who has been waging a Twitter war on protesters, “We are tracking down the two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent George Washington Statue in Manhattan. We have them on tape. They will be prosecuted and face 10 years in Prison based on the Monuments and Statues Act. Turn yourselves in now!”

Commenters on Twitter were quick to note that he seems more concerned about memorials to those who have passed and less so with living and breathing Americans serving their country, with one former staffer from his 2016 presidential campaign writing, “You’re spending more time on this than on the bounties rewarding killing good American boys.”

More of that below:

