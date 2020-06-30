Trump buried for tweeting about defaced statues while ignoring Russians paying to have US soldiers killed

Donald Trump kicked off his Tuesday morning by crowing about arresting “anarchists” who threw paint on a statue in Manhattan at the same time that he has yet to condemn Russia for reportedly paying a bounty for the killing U.S. military personnel overseas.

According to the president, who has been waging a Twitter war on protesters, “We are tracking down the two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent George Washington Statue in Manhattan. We have them on tape. They will be prosecuted and face 10 years in Prison based on the Monuments and Statues Act. Turn yourselves in now!”

Commenters on Twitter were quick to note that he seems more concerned about memorials to those who have passed and less so with living and breathing Americans serving their country, with one former staffer from his 2016 presidential campaign writing, “You’re spending more time on this than on the bounties rewarding killing good American boys.”

More of that below:

We are tracking down the two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent George Washington Statue in Manhattan. We have them on tape. They will be prosecuted and face 10 years in Prison based on the Monuments and Statues Act. Turn yourselves in now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2020

Have time for a Russia briefing now that you're finished with playing policeman? — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) June 30, 2020

What are you going to do about the Russians who paid to kill American soldiers? https://t.co/SaGeZAUQ6V — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 30, 2020

You’re spending more time on this than on the bounties rewarding killing good American boys. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) June 30, 2020

126,000 people dead; most horrific pandemic in our lifetimes; economy in catastrophic collapse. And you're chasing down people who painted a statue? Seriously? You wonder why your numbers are plummeting? — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) June 30, 2020

Throw paint on a statue: ten years in prison.

Pay militants to kill Americans: constant praise, invitation to come visit, and a big old gift: removing US troops from Germany.

Something’s wrong here.

#TRE45ON — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 30, 2020

Trump is busy chasing paintballers, while Putin is killing our soldiers. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 30, 2020

We are tracking down those who p**d on the magnificent Donald J Trump face, in Russia. We want them on tape. They will be rewarded. Turn these tapes in now! — Larry Lart (@larryolart) June 30, 2020

Trump is a Menace to America and World Peace WEAK on Russia, China, Turkey, SA, NK. Divisive with our allies. Quid pro quos to rig elections. Narcissistic Motives. Trump lacks any competence to serve as POTUS and must RESIGN or be REMOVED#TrumpTraitor #GOPCowards pic.twitter.com/IVLRRu0X8U — single issue voter ⚛️ (@rightNtruthMat) June 30, 2020

Putin put a bounty on US soldiers, 128,000 Americans are dead, 42 million unemployed and white supremacists are killing innocent black people and you're tracking down people who THREW FUCKING PAINT ON A STATUE? You are a boil on the ass of humanity. You're also demented. RESIGN. — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) June 30, 2020

love too care way more about statues than about the lives of American servicemen in Afghanistan — [email protected] (@TheGlare_TM) June 30, 2020

Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman, Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks. These are three soldiers killed by Putin’s bounty program that you knew but did nothing about. Say their names. — John (@ruprechtsfork) June 30, 2020

If you cared as much about U.S. soldiers as you cared about statues, a lot of American boys would be alive right now. What does Putin have on you that you're willing to let U.S. soldiers die? — JRehling (@JRehling) June 30, 2020