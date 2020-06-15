Trump buried in mockery for his claim about COVID testing: ‘This is SNL material’
On Monday, President Donald Trump appeared to suggest to reporters that the United States would cease to have cases of COVID-19 if testing stopped.
Trump’s suggestion drew immediate mockery from commenters on social media.
I smashed the gas meter on my car’s dashboard so I’d never run out of gas again. https://t.co/UlPO6e2cRa
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 15, 2020
I broke my bathroom scales so I can stuff my face with burgers and beer and never gain any weight#TrumpCovidLogic
— Chairman Mardikins #sisu🖤🕷 (@IAmMardikins) June 15, 2020
If we stopped grading kids, everyone is Valedictorian when they graduate. Win-win!
— KeepColoradoBlue🌊 (@ColoradoKeep) June 15, 2020
"If I close my eyes right now, it won't be sunny anymore!"
— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) June 15, 2020
The president of the United States has not reached the developmental stage of understanding object permanence. Most humans begin understanding this by about 8 months. #TrumpIsNotWell https://t.co/dFVcP7YtPL
— Sybill Trelawney (@SybilT2) June 15, 2020
— Keith Hubble (@kahubble) June 15, 2020
Right? If they would have quit testing you, your grades would have quit being bad. #TrumpLogic
— Ted Hoffman's Actuarials (@cmccleary97) June 15, 2020
If a person gets COVID in a forest and no one is around to test her, does she really have COVID?
— Uppity Rat (@UppityRat) June 15, 2020
This is SNL material
— booshie (@haytalrin) June 15, 2020
We could also completely stop cancer if we quit testing for that. Hell, stop all testing of everything and we'll all be perfectly healthy until we drop dead.
— 🌊Cyndia BLUE "Unstable Genius"🆘 (@malinablue) June 15, 2020