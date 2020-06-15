Trump buried in mockery for his claim about COVID testing: ‘This is SNL material’

On Monday, President Donald Trump appeared to suggest to reporters that the United States would cease to have cases of COVID-19 if testing stopped.

Trump’s suggestion drew immediate mockery from commenters on social media.

I smashed the gas meter on my car’s dashboard so I’d never run out of gas again. https://t.co/UlPO6e2cRa — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 15, 2020

I broke my bathroom scales so I can stuff my face with burgers and beer and never gain any weight#TrumpCovidLogic — Chairman Mardikins #sisu🖤🕷 (@IAmMardikins) June 15, 2020

If we stopped grading kids, everyone is Valedictorian when they graduate. Win-win! — KeepColoradoBlue🌊 (@ColoradoKeep) June 15, 2020

"If I close my eyes right now, it won't be sunny anymore!" — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) June 15, 2020

The president of the United States has not reached the developmental stage of understanding object permanence. Most humans begin understanding this by about 8 months. #TrumpIsNotWell https://t.co/dFVcP7YtPL — Sybill Trelawney (@SybilT2) June 15, 2020

Right? If they would have quit testing you, your grades would have quit being bad. #TrumpLogic — Ted Hoffman's Actuarials (@cmccleary97) June 15, 2020

If a person gets COVID in a forest and no one is around to test her, does she really have COVID? — Uppity Rat (@UppityRat) June 15, 2020

This is SNL material — booshie (@haytalrin) June 15, 2020

