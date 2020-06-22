Trump buried with mockery for admitting he hired a ‘wacko’ as national security adviser

President Donald Trump admitted he hired a “wacko” as national security adviser — and he got hammered with mockery and criticism.

That former adviser, John Bolton, has written a book about his time in the White House alleging that Trump had asked multiple countries to help him win re-election, among other misdeeds and displays of incompetence, and the president has been lashing out.

“I gave John Bolton, who was incapable of being Senate confirmed because he was considered a wacko, and was not liked, a chance,” Trump tweeted. “I always like hearing differing points of view. He turned out to be grossly incompetent, and a liar. See judge’s opinion. CLASSIFIED INFORMATION!!!”

A judge rejected the administration’s request to pull back publication of Bolton’s book, but suggested that the former White House official might have to forfeit his $2 million advance and possibly face prosecution for publishing classified material.

I gave John Bolton, who was incapable of being Senate confirmed because he was considered a wacko, and was not liked, a chance. I always like hearing differing points of view. He turned out to be grossly incompetent, and a liar. See judge’s opinion. CLASSIFIED INFORMATION!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Other Twitter users ridiculed the president’s admission.

Bolton was fired by Bush. You hired him, knowing this. You are a failure. #TrumpIsALaughingStock — Space Force Cadet (@SpaceForceCad) June 22, 2020

Give wackos a chance! – nobody ever. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 22, 2020

Trump picking a National Security Advisor. "How about the one in the vest. Nobody likes him, but I will give him a chance." pic.twitter.com/POpWGuC9GE — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 22, 2020

Why do you hire incapable and incompetent people? Maybe you’re the common factor. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) June 22, 2020

You wrote the words

– wacko

– not liked

– grossly incompetent

– liar

…without even a HINT of self awareness. Wow. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 22, 2020

Trump literally never likes hearing different points of view. Even his supporters know this. That's what they like about him. — JRehling (@JRehling) June 22, 2020

“Lies” aren’t considered classified information. Either Bolton is lying, or he’s sharing classified information. Which one is it? — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) June 22, 2020

Thank you sir for entrusting our most important national security position to someone considered a wacko! — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) June 22, 2020

“I always like hearing differing points of view”, claimed the pathological liar who tolerates nobody except fawning yes-men — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) June 22, 2020

Why do you keep hiring grossly incompetent liars? Is it because you're a grossly incompetent liar? (Yes, it is.) — Biden War Room (Text UNITED to 30330) (@BidenWarRoom) June 22, 2020

So you admit that he's a wacko but still hired him? Are you stupid? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 22, 2020

If John Bolton is a "wacko" and "grossly incompetent", why did you hire him? — The Hardy Report Podcast (@EdwardTHardy) June 22, 2020

Trump always hires people he later calls grossly incompetent whackos. What does it make him? — Comfortably Numb🏠 (@YGalanter) June 22, 2020