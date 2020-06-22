Trump buried with mockery for admitting he hired a ‘wacko’ as national security adviser
President Donald Trump admitted he hired a “wacko” as national security adviser — and he got hammered with mockery and criticism.
That former adviser, John Bolton, has written a book about his time in the White House alleging that Trump had asked multiple countries to help him win re-election, among other misdeeds and displays of incompetence, and the president has been lashing out.
“I gave John Bolton, who was incapable of being Senate confirmed because he was considered a wacko, and was not liked, a chance,” Trump tweeted. “I always like hearing differing points of view. He turned out to be grossly incompetent, and a liar. See judge’s opinion. CLASSIFIED INFORMATION!!!”
A judge rejected the administration’s request to pull back publication of Bolton’s book, but suggested that the former White House official might have to forfeit his $2 million advance and possibly face prosecution for publishing classified material.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020
Other Twitter users ridiculed the president’s admission.
Bolton was fired by Bush. You hired him, knowing this. You are a failure. #TrumpIsALaughingStock
— Space Force Cadet (@SpaceForceCad) June 22, 2020
Give wackos a chance! – nobody ever.
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 22, 2020
Trump picking a National Security Advisor.
"How about the one in the vest. Nobody likes him, but I will give him a chance." pic.twitter.com/POpWGuC9GE
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 22, 2020
Why do you hire incapable and incompetent people? Maybe you’re the common factor.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) June 22, 2020
You wrote the words
– wacko
– not liked
– grossly incompetent
– liar
…without even a HINT of self awareness. Wow.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 22, 2020
Trump literally never likes hearing different points of view.
Even his supporters know this. That's what they like about him.
— JRehling (@JRehling) June 22, 2020
“Lies” aren’t considered classified information. Either Bolton is lying, or he’s sharing classified information. Which one is it?
— jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) June 22, 2020
Thank you sir for entrusting our most important national security position to someone considered a wacko!
— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) June 22, 2020
“I always like hearing differing points of view”, claimed the pathological liar who tolerates nobody except fawning yes-men
— Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) June 22, 2020
Why do you keep hiring grossly incompetent liars? Is it because you're a grossly incompetent liar? (Yes, it is.)
— Biden War Room (Text UNITED to 30330) (@BidenWarRoom) June 22, 2020
So you admit that he's a wacko but still hired him?
Are you stupid?
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 22, 2020
If John Bolton is a "wacko" and "grossly incompetent", why did you hire him?
— The Hardy Report Podcast (@EdwardTHardy) June 22, 2020
Trump always hires people he later calls grossly incompetent whackos. What does it make him?
— Comfortably Numb🏠 (@YGalanter) June 22, 2020