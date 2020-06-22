Quantcast
Trump buried with mockery for admitting he hired a ‘wacko’ as national security adviser

1 min ago

President Donald Trump admitted he hired a “wacko” as national security adviser — and he got hammered with mockery and criticism.

That former adviser, John Bolton, has written a book about his time in the White House alleging that Trump had asked multiple countries to help him win re-election, among other misdeeds and displays of incompetence, and the president has been lashing out.

“I gave John Bolton, who was incapable of being Senate confirmed because he was considered a wacko, and was not liked, a chance,” Trump tweeted. “I always like hearing differing points of view. He turned out to be grossly incompetent, and a liar. See judge’s opinion. CLASSIFIED INFORMATION!!!”

A judge rejected the administration’s request to pull back publication of Bolton’s book, but suggested that the former White House official might have to forfeit his $2 million advance and possibly face prosecution for publishing classified material.

Other Twitter users ridiculed the president’s admission.

Kayleigh McEnany: Small crowd at Tulsa rally made Trump ‘energized’ and ‘in his best mood’

25 mins ago

June 22, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday insisted that President Donald Trump was "energized" by the low turnout at his rally in Tulsa on Saturday.

"There was some suggestions that up to a million people did register for it and then in the end I think the official count from the fire department was something like 6,500," Fox News host Steve Doocy told McEnany. "Then there were reports that teenagers on TikTok or fans of K-pop, which is Korean pop music, may have sabotaged the rally."

"My question to you, Kayleigh, is how angry was the president that there was just a sea of blue empty chairs?" the Fox News host asked.

‘This scares me’: Arctic hits more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit — hottest temperature on record

38 mins ago

June 22, 2020

A small Siberian town north of the Arctic Circle reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, a figure that—if verified—would be the highest temperature reading in the region since record-keeping began in 1885.

"This scares me, I have to say," environmentalist and 350.org co-founder Bill McKibben tweeted in response to news of the record-breaking reading in Verkhoyansk, where the average high temperature in June is 68°F.

"Siberian town tops 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the hottest temperature ever recorded north of the Arctic Circle. This scares me, I have to say."—Bill McKibben, 350.org

‘Why go to Alabama?’ Trump campaign advisers wonder why president won’t rally in battleground states

40 mins ago

June 22, 2020

President Donald Trump's advisers are divided over his plan to hold campaign rallies in states he's already likely to win.

Washington Post reporter Robert Costa told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that campaign advisers are questioning the strategy as Trump returns to the rallies he loves, in spite of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, after Saturday's sparsely attended Tulsa rally.

"There's a point of tension within the Trump political circle about what is next," Costa said. "As I said, they're talking about do you continue to go to arenas because of the health concerns and the challenges you have in filling an arena. The other debate around President Trump is this, where do actually go? Because in going to Tulsa, Oklahoma, you're going to a red state, the president is eyeing a trip to Alabama, a trip to Phoenix."

