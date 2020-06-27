Trump called out for insisting he was staying in DC to help maintain ‘LAW & ORDER’ — and going golfing instead

With pandemic cases on the rise and more protests slated in Washington D.C. over police brutality against African-Americans, Donald Trump announced on Friday afternoon that he was forgoing his weekend trip to a New Jersey golf course because he was sticking close to the White House in the interest of maintaining “LAW & ORDER.”

According to the president on Friday, “I was going to go to Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend, but wanted to stay in Washington, D.C. to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced. The arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped … I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe — and these people will be brought to Justice!”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller tweeted, that was then and this is now and the president headed out to the links on Saturday at a course in Virginia where the weather appeared to be more conducive for a round of golf.

“Pres Trump now at his Sterling, VA golf club where it’s partly cloudy and 80°, heading to 92°. He canceled his weekend at his NJ golf club where rain is in the forecast. By my count, it’s the president’s 80th time at his Virginia club,” he tweeted as commenters noted that Trump likely had a change of heart about New Jersey due to weather considerations.



You can see all the tweets below:

…I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe — and these people will be brought to Justice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

Pres Trump now at his Sterling, VA golf club where it’s partly cloudy and 80°, heading to 92°. He cancelled his weekend at his NJ golf club where rain is in the forecast. By my count, it’s the president’s 80th time at his Virginia club. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So, it was really all about the WEATHER, not trying to maintain “law and order” If he’s BREATHING, he is LYING 🤥 @realDonaldTrump 129 Days till this Malignant Narcissist is VOTED 🗳 OUT of OFFICE FOREVER — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) June 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Yep, so much easier to make sure law & order are enforced from a golf course. I don't know why police don't try that tactic. — Benni (@benni1028) June 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And while he golfs, he continues to do nothing about Putin putting bounties on our soldiers. 🤬https://t.co/BipU1eJq37 https://t.co/w2cO3kUzDh — John Panzer (@jpanzer) June 27, 2020

I think he said he was staying in DC to maintain law and order aka hide in his bunker. — Char 🌊 (@CHARHARTMAN) June 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

His golf trips are most likely camouflaged opportunities for covert communication with Putin. — QandA (@mens_sana__) June 27, 2020

He wasn’t joking. He was lying. — tove christoffersen (@tovechristoffe1) June 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, no it was the weather. — MsLivia1 (@MsLivia1) June 27, 2020