Trump calls it a ‘beautiful scene’ when National Guard cut protesters ‘like a knife cutting butter’

President Donald Trump’s roundtable in Dallas, Texas is already causing problems as he continues his attacks on protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement.

He recalled the protest violence in Minneapolis as tensions between the community and police increased over the past few weeks.

“It was a beautiful scene,” though it’s not “supposed to” be, when National Guard troops went in and cut through protesters “like a knife cutting butter,” he said. Noting that they managed to stop the violence even if it meant, “yes there was some tear gas.”

He went on to attack the BLM movement falsely accuses “decent Americans” of being “racist or bigots.”

Meanwhile, Trump spent the day using a racist nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and threatened to withdraw pay raises to American troops if Confederate names were removed from bases.

Watch the moment below: