Trump campaign mocked for claiming ‘epic’ Tulsa MAGA rally has 300,000 people coming

Trump re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale has created quite a stir on social media after first claiming 200,000 – and then, just a few hours later 300,000 people have already signed up to attend President Donald Trump’s first MAGA rally since the shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Trump #MAGA Rally in Tulsa is hottest ticket ever!” Parscale tweeted late Friday afternoon. “Over 200K tickets already & it’s not even political season.”

It is, in fsct, political season, and it’s a surprising statement from the head of one of the two presidential campaigns.

“Looking at a 2nd event in town to get more people to be w/ @realDonaldTrump. Gonna be GREAT in the most open state in nation!”

“Register,” Parscale implored Trump supporters.

Considering the arena holds at most 19,199 people, it might seem odd that Parscale is asking more people to come, but this is all a theatrical stunt. The campaign knows a small percentage of those who sign up will attend, but once someone registers they capture their name, email address, and cell phone number, and can then add them to their marketing lists, which are extremely valuable.

Friday evening, less than three hours after claiming 200,000 people had signed up, Parscale upped the number to 300,000.

“Going to be epic!” he insisted, apparently unaware of the coronavirus, which does especially well in enclosed environments when people are packed in close together, yelling, shouting, and screaming.

Correction now 300,000! Going to be epic! https://t.co/36wBjA7duT — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 12, 2020

On Twitter, many responded by mocking Parscale.

Are you counting Coronavirus deaths? 300,000 is a little high, but we’re on pace thanks to Trump ignoring it. — JRehling (@JRehling) June 12, 2020

The arena hold like 13k right? — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) June 12, 2020

Typhoid Donald https://t.co/kF3JkExCIE — Daisy Tom🌼Prison for 🐷 Bill Barr 🌊🌊 2.0 2020 (@DaisyTom5) June 13, 2020

This is just a little indication of why @parscale is not very good at anything but trying to suck up to Trump. The whole game of events is to under-promise and over-deliver. Now he’s raising expectations for 300k at a rally in a town of 400k. It’s, well, dumb. https://t.co/Hy4OrP89XK — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) June 13, 2020

Epic number of COVID deaths! You’re killing it, Parscale! — SorryNotSorry (@mpowersj) June 12, 2020

This is just a flat out lie. — Ares 🥁🛹 (@AresStopell) June 13, 2020

You are all going to get COVID. — Paula Jernigan (@paulajernigan12) June 12, 2020

So confused Tulsa pop is 410,000 and I can’t imagine 50% of the pop is stupid enough to vote for donnie. Also, the capacity of the stadium is only 19k so how do you have 200k tickets sold? 🤔 — Charlie withers (@cwithers94) June 12, 2020

Dude, the pop of Tulsa is 400,000 people, and your venue is 20,000 max, and you are telling us that either 1/2 of the pop of the city will go see Trump or the city pop will increase by 50%. Have you flunked grade school arithmetics? — Tahar (@laseptiemewilay) June 13, 2020

The BOK Center has a capacity of 19,100. Tulsa University football stadium is 30,000 Tulsa Drillers is not even 8,000. Whatever drugs you are on, you need to stop and get some help, immediately. — Thorr (@realThorr) June 13, 2020

