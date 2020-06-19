Quantcast
Trump claimed Bolton didn’t want him to block Chinese travelers — but Bolton left months before

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a strange moment in a recent Wall Street Journal interview with President Donald Trump, it appears the world leader forgot when his former national security adviser left the administration or forgot who he was talking to, the National Review observed.

In the Wall Street Journal transcript, reporter Michael Bender asks the president about the Chinese and what they knew about the coronavirus early on. Early in the interview, Bender asked Trump about Bolton, but later, he brought the former adviser up again.

“You’ve talked about holding China accountable for coronavirus. Do you think they sat on that information about the virus in order to tank other economies around the world?” Bender asked the president.

Trump began by answering the question but then brought John Bolton up again.

“They did something because if you look, they had very little outbreak, although now they seem to have an outbreak in Beijing, which is interesting, as of yesterday. But everybody knew they had it. I acted very early. I closed our country to China,” Trump began.

“By the way, Bolton disagreed. He thought we shouldn’t do it, okay?” Trump continued. He didn’t think and you know, I was in a room full of people. You were there. And of the people, I don’t know of anybody that thought I should do it. That was a decision I made because I was seeing and hearing that China has a big problem.”

Bolton either quit or was fired on Sept. 10, 2019. Trump didn’t close off travelers to China until Jan. 31, 2020.

“Did you consult with Bolton on coronavirus?” asked Bender.

“No. I lost respect for Bolton’s intellect fairly early in the process,” replied Trump.

Read the full Wall Street Journal interview.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
Trump supporters waving ‘Thin Blue Line’ flags protest Juneteenth ceremony in Boston

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

On Friday, people gathered in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston to mark Juneteenth with calls for racial equality and justice.

According to multiple local news reporters, a small group of counterprotesters, waving "Thin Blue Line" and Trump flags, gathered in response, leading to arguments between the two.

As the counterprotesters demonstrated, the Juneteenth supporters reportedly chanted "Black Lives Matter!" to drown them out.

Several counter protestors now here at a Juneteenth celebration in Dorchester. Some with Trump flags and signs that say Back The Blue. Many people at the rally seem to be ignoring the small crowd behind the fence.They continue to give speeches & call for racial equality @boston25 pic.twitter.com/SX07LWzoDq

‘I feel like I’m living in a zombie apocalypse right before society crashes’: Oklahoma attorney

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Oklahoma is having its largest coronavirus spikes since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, yet the Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has decided that the state will enter Phase 3 reopening, deaths be damned. In the middle of the crisis, President Donald Trump will bring together nearly 20,000 people from all over the region to an enclosed space to celebrate him.

In an MSNBC panel discussion, attorney Paul Demuro, who filed a suit to mandate there be healthcare precautions at the Trump rally, told Nicolle Wallace, "I feel like I'm living in a zombie apocalypse right before society collapses."

Vegas mayor deletes ‘national martini day’ message sent on Juneteenth — that wasn’t even a real martini

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

The City of Las Vegas on Friday deleted a "National Martini Day" message sent from the mayor on Juneteenth.

Longtime Nevada political reporter Jon Ralson, the editor of The Nevada Independent, noted the tweet had been deleted.

The city of Las Vegas just deleted the tweet it put out for the Mayors Goodman on Juneteenth celebrating National Martini Day with a video produced by the city of them mixing a drink that, by the way, is not really a martini.

But....always screenshot. pic.twitter.com/Md8fTdhuzN

