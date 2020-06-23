Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump complains about Dr. Fauci having higher poll numbers than him in rant against ‘fake news’

Published

60 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday complained that he isn’t getting any credit for the United States’ purportedly first-rate response to the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the public gives high marks to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“We saved millions of U.S. lives,” the president wrote. “Yet the Fake News refuses to acknowledge this in a positive way. But they do give Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is with us in all ways, a very high 72% Approval Rating. So, if he is in charge along with V.P. etc., and with us doing all of these really good things, why doesn’t the Lamestream Media treat us as they should? Answer: Because they are Fake News!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fauci is scheduled to testify on Tuesday morning about America’s response to the pandemic, which comes as confirmed infections of the disease are surging in many parts of the country, including Florida, Arizona, and Texas.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s excuse for coronavirus spike doesn’t add up — and puts him at odds with GOP allies: columnist

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

As Europe begins to see a light at the end of the tunnel in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. is still struggling to get its outbreak under control. Instead of ramping up the fight, President Trump has downplayed the threat, saying recently that the uptick in new cases is due to increased testing. But as the Washington Post's Aaron Blake points out, the data doesn't back up that claim.

"Trump’s commentary is increasingly at odds with GOP allies in the hardest-hit states — the ones most familiar with and accountable for the problem," Blake writes.

"To break it down to its most basic level, if this was just about testing, the percentage of positive tests would be declining," he continues. "But it’s not — and that’s particularly the case in a trio of emerging hot spots: Arizona, Florida and Texas."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Racist man goes on berserk rant against Black store manager who asked him to wear a mask

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

A California store manager recorded video of a customer hurling racist abuse after he was asked to wear a mask.

Harold Brown, who manages a store at an Atascadero shopping center, asked the customer to put on a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and the man went on a lengthy racist rant, reported The Tribune.

“I’m not surprised by it,” Brown told the newspaper. “I’m honestly not even affected by it anymore, but, especially in the time that we’re in right now, it’s just shocking to me that people still go out of their way to implicate themselves when the nation is falling apart for that very reason.”

Continue Reading
 

Activism

Mike Huckabee: ‘Crazy people’ who want to remove statues of ‘white’ Jesus are ‘trying to erase history’

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Ordained minister and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (R) complained on Tuesday that Black Lives Matter activists are trying to erase "history" by calling for the removal of statues depicting a "white" Jesus Christ.

During a discussion on Fox Business, host Stuart Varney was taken aback by a tweet from activist Shaun King, who argued: "The statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down."

Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down.

They are a form of white supremacy.

Continue Reading
 
 