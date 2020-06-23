Trump complains about Dr. Fauci having higher poll numbers than him in rant against ‘fake news’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday complained that he isn’t getting any credit for the United States’ purportedly first-rate response to the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the public gives high marks to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“We saved millions of U.S. lives,” the president wrote. “Yet the Fake News refuses to acknowledge this in a positive way. But they do give Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is with us in all ways, a very high 72% Approval Rating. So, if he is in charge along with V.P. etc., and with us doing all of these really good things, why doesn’t the Lamestream Media treat us as they should? Answer: Because they are Fake News!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fauci is scheduled to testify on Tuesday morning about America’s response to the pandemic, which comes as confirmed infections of the disease are surging in many parts of the country, including Florida, Arizona, and Texas.