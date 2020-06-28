Trump concedes he’s losing as advisor predicts ‘one of the worst electoral defeats in modern presidential elections’
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is privately acknowledging that he is headed to defeat in November as his campaign is buffeted by polling showing him falling far behind expected Democratic opponent Joe Biden in critical states needed to secure his re-election.
In the week following a disastrous campaign rally in Tulsa before a sparse crowd, the president is being warned by allies that there doesn’t seem to be a path to a second term after what aides term “the worst stretch of his presidency.”
According to the report, the president’s equally disastrous interview on Fox News with host Sean Hannity “horrified” close aides to the president.
“What should have been an easy interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday horrified advisers when Trump offered a rambling, non-responsive answer to a simple question about his goals for a second term,” Politico’s Alex Isenstadt wrote. “In the same appearance, the normally self-assured president offered a tacit acknowledgment that he might lose when he said that Joe Biden is ‘gonna be your president because some people don’t love me, maybe.'”
According to one prominent adviser to Trump who worked on the president’s 2016 run, the prospects of a win in November is quickly moving out of reach.
“Under the current trajectory, President Trump is on the precipice of one of the worst electoral defeats in modern presidential elections and the worst historically for an incumbent president,” explained former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg before adding that, should Trump’s polling numbers collapse further, “He’s going to be facing realistically a 400-plus electoral vote loss and the president would need to strongly reconsider whether he wants to continue to run as the Republican presidential nominee.”
The report notes that the Trump 2020 campaign has taken steps to stem the bleeding by bringing back some previous advisors but Politico’s Isenstadt wrote that it may be too little, too late.
“Those internal moves have done little to calm Republican jitters about the president’s personal performance. Fox News host and Trump favorite Tucker Carlson issued a blunt warning on his show this week that the president ‘could well lose this election.’ South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, another close Trump ally, told reporters that the president needs to make the race ‘more about policy and less about your personality.'”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump official confronted with president’s ‘white power’ video by CNN’s Tapper
CNN's Jake Tapper kicked off his interview with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Sunday morning by confronting him with a video promoted by Donald Trump that showed a Florida supporter shouting "white power" and pressed him to explain why the president would do such a thing.
Invited on to talk about the administration's efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Azar was immediately put on the spot by the "State of the Union" host who showed a clip from the viral video.
2020 Election
Trump’s claim he was ignorant of Russian bounty on US soldiers ripped apart by ex-CIA official
Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, the former chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Defense and the Central Intelligence Agency said it was "inconceivable" that Donald Trump was not aware that Russia has been paying a bounty for every American soldier killed in Afghanistan and said the administration's protestations "don't add up."
Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Jeremy Bash cast a jaundiced eye at statements coming out of the White House that seem to infer the president and Vice President Mike Pence were out of the loop about such a serious charge.
'"They don't appear to be denying the underlying intelligence," Bash began. "They don't appear to be denying they have intelligence that Russia and Russian intelligence paid Taliban elements to go out and kill U.S. service-members whether it was for tactical victories in Afghanistan or some more strategic effort by Moscow to get us to be more focussed on counterterrorism and less on power competition."
2020 Election
Trump promotes video of re-election supporters chanting ‘white power!’ at Florida protest
Donald Trump saw fit on Sunday morning to retweet a viral video of fans of his in the Villages in Florida driving in golf carts festooned with "Trump 2020" signs and rallying each other's spirits over his faltering presidential campaign with chants of "white power."
According to the president, "Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!"
You can see the presidents tweet and the video below:
Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!! https://t.co/4Gg1iGOhyG