Trump considering second round of IRS stimulus checks
Taxpayers received a bit of good news as far as a second round of IRS stimulus checks this week. However, the bad news is that it will probably be more than a month before lawmakers actually start to hammer down the details of the next stimulus bill. It’s still unclear whether a second round of IRS stimulus checks will be included in it.Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreWill July bring a second round of IRS stimulus checks?Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Thursday during an online question-and-answer session that he and President Trump have been talking about a…
2020 Election
Kim Jong Un ignoring Trump’s ‘pen-pal diplomacy’ in bid for concessions: report
According to a report from Gordon Chang, writing at the Daily Beast, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken to ignoring Donald Trump based upon a statement issued out of North Korea on Friday.
Noting that the Un has been quiet for months -- including a period where it was reported that he was in ill health and dying -- the Beast report notes that North Korea's leader is having problems at home and may be playing a brinksmanship game with the American president who has problems of his own with a faltering re-election bid.
Activism
Video purportedly shows white woman setting Wendy’s on fire at scene of Rayshard Brooks killing
A video released on Twitter early Sunday morning is said to show a white woman at the scene of a fire at an Atlanta Wendy's.
According to media reports, the Wendy's where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed by police was set on fire during Saturday night's protests.
KHOU reported that the Wendy's blaze began as a dumpster fire before spreading to the restaurant.
Breaking Banner
Trump mocked for drawing attention to his walking problems by blaming ‘long and steep’ West Point ramp
Donald Trump's late Saturday night tweet blaming his problems walking down a ramp at West Point after delivering a commencement address to graduating cadets was roundly ridiculed on Twitter for increasing interest in what exactly happened - as well as his problem drinking from a glass of water.
With the Twitter deluged with commenters asking about the president's health in light of the widely shared video, the president chose to throw fuel on the fire and comment on it.