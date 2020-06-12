Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump could lose Florida in November because of the state’s broken unemployment system: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Trump needs Florida’s 29 electoral votes for his path to reelection. But thanks to the state’s broken unemployment insurance system, Republicans are worried that there will be thousands of unemployed citizens who will bring their frustration to the voting booth, writes Tampa Bay Times’ Bobby Caina Calvan.

Speaking to the Times, Lorin Lynch says that she was supporter of Trump’s, but now she’s “kind of questioning everything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Much of her anger is directed at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally,” Calvan writes. “DeSantis has acknowledged that the unemployment system known as CONNECT was like a ‘jalopy in the Daytona 500’ being ‘left in the dust.'”

Social unrest, an ongoing pandemic, and the resulting economic fallout has caused a dip in Trump’s support, especially among older people in battleground states, Florida being one of them.

“Some of the hardest-hit counties lie along the state’s crucial Interstate 4 corridor, stretching from Orlando to Tampa Bay. In Orange County, home to Disney World, nearly a fourth of the workforce lost jobs. In nearby Osceola County, about a third of workers are unemployed,” Calvan writes. “Hundreds of thousands of Floridians in the Democratic strongholds of Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward counties were also left reeling by job losses, and Democrats have begun highlighting the unemployment fiasco to boost party turnout.”

Speaking to the Times, Carolina Nunez and her husband Chris Kee are blaming Republicans for their financial woes during the coronavirus fallout. “Despite uncertainty spawned by the coronavirus and anti-police brutality protests, Kee and Nunez are sure of one thing: They won’t be voting for Trump in November.”

Read the full report over at the Tampa Bay Times.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump could lose Florida in November because of the state’s broken unemployment system: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

President Trump needs Florida's 29 electoral votes for his path to reelection. But thanks to the state's broken unemployment insurance system, Republicans are worried that there will be thousands of unemployed citizens who will bring their frustration to the voting booth, writes Tampa Bay Times' Bobby Caina Calvan.

Speaking to the Times, Lorin Lynch says that she was supporter of Trump's, but now she's "kind of questioning everything."

"Much of her anger is directed at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally," Calvan writes. "DeSantis has acknowledged that the unemployment system known as CONNECT was like a 'jalopy in the Daytona 500' being 'left in the dust.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

America was never white: Historian busts the myth at the heart of White Nationalism

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

This article was originally published at History News Network in 2017

Events in Charlottesville recently cascaded into domestic terrorism. Three dead and dozens wounded as neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other “alt-right” members descended upon the university that Thomas Jefferson built; their purpose, it is alleged, to defend a statue – a monument – to the Confederate Civil War soldier, General Robert E. Lee. These radical rightists arrived from all across the United States upon the college town of Charlottesville to protect, in their words, their “white” heritage. Among the many problems I have with so-called “white supremacists” is their purposeful mixing of “heritage” with “history,” rhetorically pining for a once proud “white” America.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida church where Melania married Trump slams the president

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

The clergy at the Florida church where President Donald Trump married his current wife slammed him this week for his Bible photo-op stunt at the St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. that required pepper spraying peaceful demonstrators in nearby Lafayette Park.

The Palm Beach Post reports that three clergy members at Palm Beach’s Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea issued a joint statement this week condemning Trump for using the Christian holy book as his personal political prop.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image