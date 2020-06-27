Trump demands personal protection from contracting COVID-19 as he downplays pandemic: report
According to a report from CNN, Donald Trump is deathly afraid of getting the COVID-19 virus and is pressing White House aides to come up with ways to protect him from being infected while at the same time downplaying the health crisis to the public.
With reports that yet another White House staffer has tested positive for the virus, and Trump 2020 campaign staff in modified quarantine after the campaign rally in Tulsa last week, the president has insisted protections be ramped around him.
On major concern to the president is how it would look if he came down sick during a time when he is falling behind presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the polls.
According to CNN, “As he seeks to insert rival Joe Biden’s health into the presidential campaign, Trump has voiced escalating concern about how it would appear if he contracted coronavirus and has insisted on steps to protect himself, even as he refuses to wear a mask in public and agitates for large campaign rallies where the virus could spread.”
With Trump refusing to wear a mask in public, while at the same time insisting that he be allowed to hold rallies despite health officials warnings, aides to the president are being forced to take extra measures to protect the president.
‘Every venue the President enters is inspected for potential areas of contagion by advance security and medical teams, according to people familiar with the arrangements,” CNN reports. “Bathrooms designated for the President’s use are scrubbed and sanitized before he arrives. Staff maintain a close accounting of who will come into contact with the President to ensure they receive tests.”
Additionally, White House staff are subjected to constant monitoring, including temperature checks.
The CNN report also notes that the president has taken himself out of the loop on the government’s attempts to halt the once-again increasing spread of the virus.
“Though Trump regularly phones Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar for updates on the outbreak, he rarely speaks to the other members of the task force. While testifying on Capitol Hill this week, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refused to say when he had last talked to Trump,” CNN reports. “And the US Food and Drug Administration commissioner and other top aides conceded it had been weeks since they had last spoken with him.”
WATCH: Ivanka Trump targeted in new ad slamming first family’s hypocrisy
A new ad by the MeidasTouch PAC that uses Ivanka Trump as its centerpiece was pumped out on Friday following the first daughter's video where she promoted hiring based on experience rather than education -- leading to mockery of the hiring of Trump's daughter who has no experience in public service before being handed a job by her father, Donald Trump.
The ad, which can be seen below, led to #ByeIvanka trending on Twitter.
During the 60-second commercial that is being widely shared, other members of Trump's family are also targeted for landing high-profile jobs despite no relevant experience.
Bill Barr is even worse than you think: His entire job is to protect Donald Trump
William Barr, the attorney general of the United States, is a water-carrier for the wealthy. He is only the latest in a long line, including, during my lifetime, such establishmentarian lickspittles as Dean Acheson, John J. McCloy, John Foster Dulles, Allen Dulles and Henry Kissinger.
This article first appeared in Salon.
These men, and the jobs they have carried out for the men — it is exclusively men — who own this country are part of the secret history of America. This is the way it works. The men who own most of the wealth in this country can't be bothered with the niggling little details of maintaining their power and ownership, so they reach down into petri dishes of power like Harvard and Yale, and they pluck out promising gofers and they groom them and train them to take care of all the nasty bits of maintaining power like keeping the working class and minorities in line, or fighting their wars or, if necessary, behind bars.
Trump’s poll numbers are in free fall because his base no longer sees him as competent: CNN contributor
Sitting down with CNN's Victor Blackwell on Saturday morning, Axios White House editor Margaret Talev stated that Donald Trump's declining poll numbers can be attributed to - among other things -- a large part of his voting base beginning to question whether he is up to the task of managing the COVID-19 crisis.
"The president's re-election bid appears to be in trouble," host Blackwell began. "A poll has President Trump 14 points behind the former Vice President Joe Biden nationally and new data from the New York Times shows the president losing by double digits in Michigan and Wisconsin. and states that helped him win in 2016."