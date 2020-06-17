Quantcast
Trump asked China’s Xi to buy agricultural products so he could win farm states in 2020: New Bolton book

Published

4 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, The New York Times revealed some of the key details alleged in former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s upcoming book, which paints a picture of misconduct and corruption throughout the administration at the president’s direction.

One of the key revelations, according to Peter Baker, is that Trump directly asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to buy agricultural products from states he needs to win in the 2020 election.

“Mr. Bolton … recounts a discussion at the Group of 20 summit meeting in Osaka, Japan, last summer at which the president overtly linked policy to his own political fortunes as he asked Mr. Xi to buy a lot of American agricultural products to help him win farm states in this year’s election,” wrote Baker. “Mr. Trump, he writes, was ‘pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win. He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome.'”

“Mr. Bolton does not say these are necessarily impeachable offenses and adds that he does not know everything that happened with regard to those episodes but he reported them to Mr. Barr and Pat A. Cipollone, the White House counsel,” said the report. “They should have been investigated by the House, he said, and at the very least suggested abuses of a president’s duty to put the nation’s interests ahead of his own.”


Ex-judge tries to slug protester during heated argument over Columbus statue

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

A retired Chicago judge was caught on video taking a swing at a protester this Saturday during a confrontation at a statue of Christopher Columbus in Little Italy that hours earlier had been vandalized, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert Bertucci is seen on the video getting increasingly heated while talking to the male protester. He was restrained by police officers who later let him go.

According to the Sun-Times, Bertucci is still a practicing attorney and was a Cook County judge for 25 years before retiring in 2018. The unidentified protester told the Sun-Times that he's not sure if he'll press charges.

Fox News isn’t just shamelessly misleading senior citizens — they’re pushing right-wing wackos to violence

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

While the majority of the violence against peaceful protesters at Black Lives Matter demonstrations has been orchestrated by police, there's also been a troubling side trend of increasing right-wing vigilantism against protesters. In city after city — and even in small towns — Donald Trump's faithful are shooting protesters, hitting them with cars, or, in one case, attacking protesters with a chainsaw. Add to that multiple situations where self-appointed "patrols" of armed conservatives have shown up at demonstrations to threatened protesters, claiming they are responding to the threat of imaginary antifa violence. It's spiraled so far out of control that even people who have taken no part in the protests are being menaced by gun-toting right-wingers, just because they're black and the Trump fans have deemed them "suspicious."

