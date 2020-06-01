Trump drowned in scorn for turning off White House lights as if he ‘ran out of Snickers’ on Halloween

The White House turned off the external lights Sunday night as protests raged nearby, and the unusual reaction served as a metaphor for President Donald Trump’s leadership during the latest crisis.

The president was also whisked away to an underground bunker as Washington, D.C., police fired tear gas at protesters, who set fire to prominent structures across the city as part of nationwide demonstrations against police brutality.

Trump turning off the lights at The White House describes the current situation in America perfectly. Nobody's home.#BunkerBoy pic.twitter.com/3vULVniqXh — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 1, 2020

For the first time since 1889, the lights of the White House were turned off, The President Donald Trump takes refuge in the bunker, and fires are started in the surroundings. Explosions, protests and injuries reported in Washington, D.C.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/I6m9khHvlv — ven (@hiddlesgold) June 1, 2020

Make no mistake-the White House was trying to hide by turning off all the lights last night. Stoke the hate, then run…how pathetic. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 1, 2020

Like all other strong men, Donald Trump is a coward and soft and terrified. Hiding in the White House and turning off the lights is all on brand. These are insecure, sad little men who build themselves up with the iconography of fascism to hide their fear. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 1, 2020

did the White House really turn the lights off like it’s Halloween and they ran out of Snickers — david byrnes scream at the end of road to nowhere (@rachelmillman) June 1, 2020

This is eerily symbolic of the Trump Administration. In the midst of multiple crises He turns of the lights in the White House: – Global pandemic with more than 100,000 people dead in the US.

– More than 40 million people unemployed

– Coast to Coast Protests pic.twitter.com/WKSRJ2yOqI — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) June 1, 2020

White House turning off its lights and pretending no one’s home, as if there’s been a president there for the last three and a half years. — Victoria/V.E. Schwab (@veschwab) June 1, 2020

This looks like me hiding from trick or treaters https://t.co/5GdnwskGAH — Dear Summer…. (@theNFLchick) June 1, 2020

in solidarity with the White House, i turned off the light in my fish aquarium and unplugged the microwave so the blinking 12:00 would go dark. — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) June 1, 2020

The #WhiteHouse went dark, turning off almost all of its external lights. Smoke was seen rising near the Washington Monument. (via @nytimes) #GeorgeFloydProtests

pic.twitter.com/39bMS0zUKC — Angélica Serrano-Román (@angelicaserran0) June 1, 2020

The White House went dark, turning off almost all of its external lights, as protesters set fires nearby and thousands again defied curfews to demonstrate against police brutality. Smoke was seen rising near the Washington Monument. https://t.co/pmtsjrQp7l pic.twitter.com/0twHpsWjPk — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 1, 2020

LOL he turned the lights off and is hiding the same way I do from trick or treaters pic.twitter.com/XjWIPfjpyN — Vickie Comedy (@VickieComedy) June 1, 2020

I have never seen this in my entire life. I lived in DC and worked at a restaurant two blocks from here and rode my bike by the White House every night at around 2am. The lights were always on. This absolutely sums up this administration. Nobody’s home. https://t.co/Uk2rhxE1Wj pic.twitter.com/ACjZtaaRPR — Duff Goldman (@duffgoldman) June 1, 2020

He's NOT the president…for a few more months that is….meanwhile the president has turned off the lights on the White House and is sucking his thumb in his wittle baby bunker #BunkerBoy #BunkerDon #bunkerbitch pic.twitter.com/5TAJjBAy4M — GüerasforBeto (@cockygirltx) June 1, 2020

I have to admit, Trump sealed up in the white house with the lights out while the whole world hates him is kind of perfect. That image is forever and he will never be able to spin it away. — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) June 1, 2020

Trump allowing the White House lights to be dimmed and his evacuation to the PEOC are acts of cowardice. He quakes and melts under pressure. He is falling apart. He is weak and derelict in his duty. https://t.co/e2bCk89Y0n — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 1, 2020

Donald Trump has turned off all the lights in & around The White House. Probably to make all the protestors think he isn’t home, like some of us do to Trick or Treaters on Halloween. pic.twitter.com/EA4dwzD3xv — #BlackLivesMatter (@_KrayNine) June 1, 2020