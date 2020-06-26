Quantcast
Trump family takes another stab at blocking niece’s tell-all book: report

According to a report at the Daily Beast, Donald Trump’s brother is making another attempt to block the publication of a book by a family member that is expected to dish dirt on members of the family.

With one judge throwing out a request for a restraining order against the release of Mary Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man in Dutchess County, New York,” calling the earlier filing, “fatally defective,” a new appeal has been filed in another jurisdiction.

“The Trumps’ initial effort to silence Mary, like the one just filed, argued her book—as described in The Daily Beast and various promotional materials—violated a confidentiality clause in the settlement agreement she signed regarding the disposition of Fred Trump Sr. ‘s estate. But in his decision Thursday, Queens County Surrogate Court Judge Peter Kelly ruled the family was waging the fight in the wrong court,” the reports states before noting that members of the Trump family opposing the books took the judge’s words to heart and refiled in Dutchess County.

The Beast goes onto report that Robert Trump, who is behind the filing, lives in Dutchess County and that the president owns a golf course there.

“Records show the president’s companies—particularly his ill-fated casinos—have repeatedly used Dutchess County courts as a venue for debt-related legal battles,” the report added.

You can read more here.


