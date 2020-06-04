Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump gives strongest hint yet that Roger Stone is getting a pardon: ‘He can sleep well at night!’

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Thursday gave his strongest indication yet that convicted ally Roger Stone would be getting a pardon.

In response to a tweet from right-wing activist Charlie Kirk about Stone serving time in prison after being convicted of multiple felonies, Trump seemed to say that Stone would never have to serve out his term.

“No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history,” Trump wrote. “He can sleep well at night!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stone last year was found guilty on seven different charges that included perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The United States Department of Justice initially recommended that Stone receive between seven to nine years in prison, although Attorney General Bill Barr infamously intervened to lower the sentencing guidelines as Trump publicly attacked the DOJ for wanting to send his ally to prison.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump gives strongest hint yet that Roger Stone is getting a pardon: ‘He can sleep well at night!’

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago buddy used his ‘shadow’ sway over the VA to promote his Marvel comic book empire

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Two and a half years ago, top officials from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs rang the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange. Standing on the podium with them was a cheering, flexing Captain America. Spider-Man waved from the trading floor below.

The event had been billed as a suicide prevention awareness campaign. No one could figure out what the Marvel characters were doing there. David Shulkin, the VA secretary at the time, said in a memoir about his tenure that he was as surprised as anyone.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: America is ‘on its knees’ and its leader is missing in action

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has issued a desperate plea for someone to step up and be a leader of the country in a time of crisis.

Via The Huffington Post, Johnson posted a video on Instagram this week in which he lamented the dire state of American society after the death of George Floyd last month.

"Our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain," Johnson said.

Although Johnson did not directly reference President Donald Trump, he seemed to be implicitly addressing the president by noting that there is a massive void in leadership in America right now.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image