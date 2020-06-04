Trump gives strongest hint yet that Roger Stone is getting a pardon: ‘He can sleep well at night!’

President Donald Trump on Thursday gave his strongest indication yet that convicted ally Roger Stone would be getting a pardon.

In response to a tweet from right-wing activist Charlie Kirk about Stone serving time in prison after being convicted of multiple felonies, Trump seemed to say that Stone would never have to serve out his term.

“No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history,” Trump wrote. “He can sleep well at night!”

Stone last year was found guilty on seven different charges that included perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The United States Department of Justice initially recommended that Stone receive between seven to nine years in prison, although Attorney General Bill Barr infamously intervened to lower the sentencing guidelines as Trump publicly attacked the DOJ for wanting to send his ally to prison.