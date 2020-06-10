Trump ‘has done a whole lot more than Democrats have ever done’ for civil rights: Kayleigh McEnany

At Wednesday’s White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany cast President Donald Trump as a civil rights president.

“There are injustices that we have seen, clearly. That tape of George Floyd was inexcusable, gut-wrenching, difficult to watch,” said McEnany. “We recognize those injustices … but this president knows fundamentally that most police officers are good.”

Asked whether Trump intends to take any action on police violence, McEnany said, “this president has done a whole lot more than Democrats have ever done when it comes to rectifying injustices.”

Democrats were uniformly in control of Congress and the White House during the bipartisan passage of the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, and the Fair Housing Act, among other landmark legislation. Trump has also presided over some modest reforms of the criminal justice system, most notably the FIRST STEP Act; however, his administration has also rolled back a number of other policies including reform of forensic science, housing discrimination law, restrictions on police militarization, and the rights of campus sexual assault survivors.

