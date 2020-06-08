Trump hasn’t beat Biden in the polls since February – and even then it was just one: How bad does it look for Donald?
President Donald Trump is attacking the polls once again as “Fake,” but even his tweets are exposing his fear. Monday morning, responding to a half-dozen new national polls showing him losing by large margins to former Vice President Joe Biden, the President chose his favorite target to attack:
CNN Polls are as Fake as their Reporting. Same numbers, and worse, against Crooked Hillary. The Dems would destroy America!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020
But notice just how worried he is: “The Dems would destroy America!” In other words, “If you don’t believe the polls are fake, fear the Democrats!”
He knows he’s in trouble, because minutes later he posted this lie:
96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020
So let’s take a quick look at what has Trump so panicked.
The New York Times’ Nate Cohn shows just how much Biden is beating Trump by in the latest polls – between 7 and 14 points. The chart shows the increase in each poll over March to April:
That basically gives us a full ‘wave’ of the major national polls for the first time since 3/15-4/15, and Biden’s lead has grown by an average of 4 points since then pic.twitter.com/PV2MTuXKSy
— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) June 8, 2020
Of course, a poll is just a snapshot and it’s not over until it’s over. But months of polling that all say the same thing isn’t a snapshot, it’s momentum. It’s probably the best indicator of where the nation stands.
And by an increasing margin, the nation is standing with Biden.
RealClearPolitics is a right-leaning site but it has an excellent database of polls.
And looked at together, they show Donald Trump has not beaten Joe Biden in any national poll since February. And even then, it was just one poll.
You’d have to go back to December to find another that shows Trump beating Biden. There was one in November, and another in September.
In fact, since March of 2019, out of all 134 polls RCP lists, Trump has beaten Biden in just 4, and tied him in just 3. The most he ever beat Biden by was 4 points.
And now some polls have Biden beating Trump by double digits. RCP’s average shows Biden beating Trump in the polls by nearly 8 points.
2020 Election
Republicans are on the verge of becoming the ‘permanent minority party’ due to Trump: ex-GOP spokesperson
Speaking with MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday morning, a former spokesperson for the Republican-majority House Oversight and Government Reform Committee said the "ship is sinking" for the GOP because of lawmakers' allegiance to President Donald Trump.
Appearing on "Morning Joe," following an interview with Sen. Angus King (I-ME), Kurt Bardella was asked what is going to happen to Trump and Republicans in November's election.
"I can't help but think about when I worked for Senator Olympia Snowe (R-ME) and I look at how far the Republican Party has come,' Bardella began. "I know Senator King is an independent but Olympia Snowe was a Moderate republican. When I see people like Mitt Romney (R-UT) do what he did yesterday and the Republicans publicly starting to -- some of them come out and change their public posture on Donald Trump and making more bold statements like we've seen from people like former Secretary of State Colin Powell, you know, the military leaders, I just wonder how many more Republicans are going to start doing that."
2020 Election
Trump’s 2020 campaign has all but given up trying to raise the president’s approval numbers: report
According to a report from Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller of the Associated Press, officials running Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign has all but given up trying to increase the president's approval numbers which have never broken 50 percent since he was elected in 2016, and are betting everything on driving down presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's numbers.
Sources note that the White House spent the weekend "scrambling" after internal polls showed the president in danger of being wiped in November which has created big worries for Trump.
2020 Election
GOP’s 2020 election plans crippled by out of control cops: report
According to a report from Politico, Republicans who were planning to run on a law and order platform as part of their pitch to remain in power in the 2020 election are seeing it slip away due to an avalanche of viral videos showing out-of-control cops assaulting -- and sometimes killing -- Americans.
With Republican plans to run on a strong economy in tatters due to fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that has added 40 million to the unemployment rolls, Republicans had hoped to run as the party of law and order -- which President Donald Trump continues to tweet every day -- only to see the tide turn against police since the videoed killing of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis cops.