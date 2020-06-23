Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump: ‘I was surprised’ with LGBTQ ruling since SCOTUS is ‘supposed to be in our favor’

Published

7 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump says he was “surprised” with last week’s historic Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ workers’ civil rights, suggesting he was “supposed” to win.

Trump made clear he viewed the decision as a loss, given that, he says, the nation’s highest court is supposed to “favor” him.

“I was surprised, I was surprised,” Trump told CBN’s David Brody Monday, who asked about the case that was decided by Trump’s first SCOTUS appointee. “Some people felt that it was a decision that they weren’t as surprised as I was. Yeah, I was surprised.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The court ruled that LGBTQ workers are protected under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Trump has become the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern history.

“Well, so far we’re not doing too well,” Trump continued. “Look: We’ve had a lot of losses, with a court that was supposed to be in our favor. This is just to show what it means.”

“We need – you know you’ll probably have a couple of more judges in the next four years. It could even be more than that, it could be three or four. If you have a radical left group of judges, religion, I think will be almost wiped out in America. If you look at it, pro-life will be absolutely wiped out. So – If you have that happening, pro-life is going to be out, it’s going to be gone.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Alan Dershowitz brutally mocked for claiming he brought his family to Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Trump-defending attorney Alan Dershowitz on Monday night drew hackles from around the internet when he tried to defend himself against charges that he had traveled to the infamous island where deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein allegedly brought underage sex-trafficking victims.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump-voting women fleeing president because they are fed up with his ‘exhausting chaos’: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

According to a report from the Washington Post, women who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 are leaving the fold because they are tired of the unrelenting "chaos" of a president who spends more time tweeting than running the country.

While Trump did not do well with college-educated women in 2016, he was able to depend on the votes of non-college-educated and elderly women -- but they are increasingly turning to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

COVID-19 lockdown protests fueled by ‘scam artist’ brothers who exploit conservative outrage: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast profiled Aaron, Chris, and Ben Dorr — a trio of brothers who helped organize some of the COVID-19 anti-lockdown protests around the country, and who in fact have spent years latching onto conservative causes to enrich themselves.

"In April, about a month after COVID-19 lockdowns took effect in the U.S., Reddit users placed the three brothers at the center of an astroturfing campaign against government measures designed to slow the outbreak," reported Brian Freskos and Alain Stephens. "Chris Dorr helped organize a demonstration in the Pennsylvania capital despite official warnings about mass gatherings leading to a surge of infections. Since then, the death toll from coronavirus in Pennsylvania has climbed to more than 6,400. In recent weeks, the brothers sounded alarms about the 'thugs,' 'criminals,' and 'political terrorists' who took to the streets nationwide following the May killing of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image