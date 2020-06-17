Quantcast
Trump intervened in criminal cases involving Chinese and Turkish businesses as well as Ukraine: John Bolton

Published

1 min ago

on

One of the many revelations in former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s tell-all book about President Donald Trump’s administration, according to Peter Baker of The New York Times, is that Bolton considered the Democrats’ impeachment case weak — because they failed to investigate several cases in which Trump tried to exploit international investigations for political gain that might have established a pattern.

“Mr. Bolton … had nothing for scorn for the House Democrats who impeached Mr. Trump, saying they committed ‘impeachment malpractice’ by limiting their inquiry to the Ukraine matter and moving too quickly for their own political reasons,” said the report. “Instead, he said they should have also looked at how Mr. Trump was willing to intervene in investigations into companies like Turkey’s Halkbank to curry favor with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey or China’s ZTE to favor President Xi Jinping.”

Bolton was often considered a major potential witness in the impeachment investigation. However, he ultimately did not testify before the House or the trial in the Senate.


Mike Pompeo slipped Bolton a disparaging and profane note about Trump as president was meeting with Kim Jong-un: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The New York Times published some of the top-line revelations from former National Security Adviser John Bolton's tell-all book alleging chaos and corruption within President Donald Trump's administration.

Bolton, wrote Peter Baker, paints a "withering portrait of a president ignorant of even basic facts about the world, susceptible to transparent flattery by authoritarian leaders manipulating him and prone to false statements, foul-mouthed eruptions and snap decisions that aides try to manage or reverse."

Trump asked China’s Xi to buy agricultural products so he could win farm states in 2020: New Bolton book

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The New York Times revealed some of the key details alleged in former National Security Adviser John Bolton's upcoming book, which paints a picture of misconduct and corruption throughout the administration at the president's direction.

One of the key revelations, according to Peter Baker, is that Trump directly asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to buy agricultural products from states he needs to win in the 2020 election.

"Mr. Bolton ... recounts a discussion at the Group of 20 summit meeting in Osaka, Japan, last summer at which the president overtly linked policy to his own political fortunes as he asked Mr. Xi to buy a lot of American agricultural products to help him win farm states in this year’s election," wrote Baker. "Mr. Trump, he writes, was 'pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win. He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome.'"

Ex-judge tries to slug protester during heated argument over Columbus statue

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

A retired Chicago judge was caught on video taking a swing at a protester this Saturday during a confrontation at a statue of Christopher Columbus in Little Italy that hours earlier had been vandalized, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert Bertucci is seen on the video getting increasingly heated while talking to the male protester. He was restrained by police officers who later let him go.

According to the Sun-Times, Bertucci is still a practicing attorney and was a Cook County judge for 25 years before retiring in 2018. The unidentified protester told the Sun-Times that he's not sure if he'll press charges.

Continue Reading
 
 
