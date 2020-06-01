Trump is ‘asleep at the switch’ in his bunker while America needs a unifying voice: CNN’s Keith Boykin
On CNN Monday, former Bill Clinton staffer and CNN commentator Keith Boykin laid out the extent of President Donald Trump’s failure in a moment of national crisis.
“Keith, do you feel this time at all may be different as far as a real outcome?” asked anchor Brooke Baldwin.
“I definitely feel this is different,” said Boykin. “Think about the conditions that we’re in right now. We have 41 million people who don’t have jobs. You have 100,000 people who have died from the coronavirus pandemic, disproportionally black and brown people, and people outraged about the shooting and killing and murders of black men and women and the George Floyd incident and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, where people have no place to go, nothing to do. No school or jobs to go to. No distractions. It is not like the typical protest in the past that could go back to work or class. They could spend all summer just being upset unless there is a substantive change.”
“The other major difference about this, Brooke, and this is a huge one, this is the first time I’ve covered protests going back to Wall Street and 1990s, this is the first time I could remember where any president either party has essentially ceded leadership, and in a time of turmoil, this president has gone asleep at the switch, hiding in the bunker, afraid to address the American people while cities are burning, including the capitol, all across the country every night,” said Boykin. “That is a tragedy that must be addressed and only addressed with real leadership and substantive structural change.”
