Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump itching to get back to Mar-A-Lago because they treat him like a ‘king’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is eager to turn the page on coronavirus and return to his pre-pandemic life, and he’s resuming some of those activities despite rising infection rates and widespread protests over police brutality.

Three sources familiar with the situation said the president expects to be criticized either way — he’s faced accusations that he’s “hiding” from protesters inside the newly fortified White House, and he’s been criticized for golfing during the unrest — so he’s going to do what he wants, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If he’s telling the world it’s okay to get back to your life,” said one Republican who speaks to Trump, “at some point he has to get back to his life.”

Trump will fly to Dallas for an event Thursday on racial justice and then a $10 million fundraiser, and he will then fly to his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course for his first visit to one of his namesake resorts since stay-at-home orders went into effect in March.

He will next deliver a commencement address over the weekend in New York, and next week he will hold his first campaign rally, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, since the shutdowns began, and he’s planning rallies in Arizona, Florida and North Carolina.

“I think we need to get going,” said developer Hossein Khorram, a Trump Victory Washington State finance co-chair. “I think this whole thing is overdone. It’s time to resume life. It’s past due. It’s about time.”

Trump is especially eager to return to the golf courses and Mar-A-Lago resort, where he mingles with fawning club members and longtime friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Going to Mar-a-Lago or going to Bedminster, those are the settings where he’s most comfortable,” said Mike Ferguson, a former GOP representative who has golfed with Trump at Bedminster. “It’s not just familiarity of surroundings, it’s the people he’s with. He sees members of the club who he has known for many years from before. These are actual friendships, these are actual relationships. He can ask their frank advice and get an unvarnished view. It’s an important perspective for any public official.”

Trump has visited his own properties more than 350 times since his inauguration, and he’s itching to get back to the places where he’s most comfortable.

“He’s the president,” said Mississippi physician and Mar-A-Lago guest Sampat Shivangi, “but he’s the king when he goes there.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Fox News ‘investigative journalist’ keeps falling for antifa hoaxes

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Fox News "investigative journalist" Lara Logan keeps getting tricked into reporting bogus news about antifa, including one obvious parody account that claimed there was an alliance between antifa and Insane Clown Posse fans.

As The Daily Beast reports, Logan last week promoted a tweet from a parody account that described the "antifa " in which " ."

"Juggalos" is the nickname given to fans of the rap duo Insane Clown Posse, but Logan nonetheless seemed to believe that ICP fans were somehow coordinating antifa operations.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s relationship with hedge funder may explain president’s strange affection for hydroxychloroquine — and a specific brand of COVID-19 test?

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

As the fiery social justice movement in the wake of George Floyd's death has forced news about the coronavirus pandemic off front pages across the country, President Trump's obsession with the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 has appeared to wane.

Though Trump might yet raise the drug's ghost — especially given the recent retraction of a study that appeared to seal the drug's fate — the motives for his ardor are still unclear. One explanation is that while the treatment might have been a dud against the coronavirus, it proved more effective against Trump's political troubles.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Near-blank police report on Breonna Taylor lists injuries as ‘none’ — even though she was shot 8 times in her home

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police released the incident report for the death of Breonna Taylor, an emergency room technician shot and killed in her apartment by police executing a no-knock search warrant nearly three months ago. Outcry over Taylor's death and the slow pace of the investigation into the police action that killed her helped spark a wave of protests in Louisville and across the world that is still ongoing.
Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image