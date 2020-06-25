Trump-loving governors finally realizing dangers of COVID-19 — and ‘reality is hitting them one by one’: CNN national security analyst

Trump-loving Republican governors in states such as Arizona and Texas are finally starting to take the COVID-19 pandemic more seriously now that their states’ hospitals are in danger of being overrun.
CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem said on Thursday that even though Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona had proudly defied expert advice by pushing to reopen their states, they now seem to realize that extra precautions need to be taken to ensure the virus doesn’t get out of hand.
ADVERTISEMENT
“In Texas, you have a governor who for months is [saying], ‘Everyone go out and about,’ and now I think is seeing the writing on the wall,” she said. “He’s recommending masks, he’s telling people to stay inside. Reality is hitting these governors, one by one, in what is happening in those states.”
Kayyem went on to say that it is very difficult to see how these states could get the virus under control — especially when there are now revolts among conservatives against wearing face masks in public.
“We got to this point because the [President Donald Trump] got us here,” she said. “At the beginning, about eight weeks ago, when the president started to question… the masculinity of wearing masks or even the effectiveness of it.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Screwups in the right-wing media give the watchdog outlet Media Matters a lot to talk about. In one particularly glaring example of the sloppy standards of many prominent conservatives, it unmasked the kerfuffle stemming from a bogus tweet supposedly written by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Radio host Rush Limbaugh and other far-right media figures, according to Media Matters, were quick to attack the New York City congresswoman this week for the tweet and didn’t even bother to verify its authenticity.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough doesn't see any way for President Donald Trump to regain the trust he's squandered by spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.
The president has helped turn mask-wearing into a political issue and seemingly worked against widespread testing, and the "Morning Joe" host said polls show Americans are increasingly turning on him.
"The president, he's isolating himself on every issue, 75/25 on the coronavirus," Scarborough said. "Remember the poll about people wanting their kids to go back to school? Here's [Ohio] Gov. [Mike] DeWine's approval rating, 75 percent in Ohio, a state that President Trump is down, and struggling in a state he won easily before."
The Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday confirmed Mississippi Judge Cory Wilson to a lifetime seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, handing President Donald Trump his 200th successful judicial appointment and further cementing the right-wing takeover of America's federal court system.
Civil rights groups immediately condemned Wilson's confirmation, pointing to the judge's long record of attacking the Affordable Care Act and defending voter suppression tactics like photo ID laws.
Lena Zwarensteyn, Fair Courts Campaign director at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, ripped Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for ramming through a judge with a "record antithetical to 'equal justice under law.'"