Trump-loving woman unleashes a wild rant — and then sings — at county board meeting over vote to wear masks

1 min ago

The Ventura County Board of Supervisors in California voted 4-3 this Monday to require that people wear masks inside businesses and government offices and other public venues and services. This prompted an impassioned speech from a local Trump supporter who saw the vote as a vicious assault on her civil rights, Towerload reports.

“I am a healthy American. I used to be free. I am not a terrorist. I am not antifa,” the woman declared while addressing the Board. “I am not a sex slave that wears masks. I am not into sado-masochism and bondage. I am not a burglar. I am not a pandering politician like we see here, and here, and here, and here.”

After her rant, the woman then launched into her own rendition of God Bless America.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
June 18, 2020

