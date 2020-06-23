Quantcast
Trump mocked for official-sounding 'authorization' to arrest statue vandals

Published

2 hours ago

on

Commentary

President Donald Trump decreed that vandals would be arrested under a federal law for damaging statues of historical figures, and he was met with doubts about his authority.

The president threatened 10 years in prison under a 2003 law prohibiting intentional damage to a monument to military service, after protesters pulled down a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House, but social media users mocked Trump for making the announcement on Twitter.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” Trump tweeted.

“This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused,” he added. “There will be no exceptions!”

Trump’s officious proclamation was quickly mocked.

