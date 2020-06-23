Trump mocked for official-sounding ‘authorization’ to arrest statue vandals

President Donald Trump decreed that vandals would be arrested under a federal law for damaging statues of historical figures, and he was met with doubts about his authority.

The president threatened 10 years in prison under a 2003 law prohibiting intentional damage to a monument to military service, after protesters pulled down a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House, but social media users mocked Trump for making the announcement on Twitter.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” Trump tweeted.

“This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused,” he added. “There will be no exceptions!”

I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Trump’s officious proclamation was quickly mocked.

More threats from Dictator Donald. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 23, 2020

Americans are dying of coronavirus and you’re talking about statues. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 23, 2020

this my favorite Trump move: when he AUTHORIZES someone to do something that was already in effect. BOLD MOVE THERE, BABYHANDS, YOU'RE REALLY TAKING CHARGE. how's the bunker this morning — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 23, 2020

This law already existed so he's done nothing — Ayn Randy (@ItsAndyRyan) June 23, 2020

“I have authorized”? Whether you like it or not, we are a democracy not a dictatorship. You don’t get to “authorize” anything… — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) June 23, 2020

I note this is a power “the federal government” had without him authorizing. Nothing but made for TV drama #irony #TrumpOut2020 — lane cooper (@lane2217) June 23, 2020

Statues don’t hold history. People do. Protect people. — Kate Hunter (@katelhunter) June 23, 2020

Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness [of any thing] that [is] in heaven above, or that [is] in the earth beneath, or that [is] in the water under the earth: — Sherry Sheffield✍🏽 (@sherrysheff) June 23, 2020

Don’t worry: you will never get a statue. — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) June 23, 2020