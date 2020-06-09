Trump mocked for putting Stephen Miller in charge of anti-racism speech: ‘Literally the worst person imaginable’
On Tuesday, news broke that Stephen Miller is writing President Donald Trump’s upcoming national address against racism.
This went over poorly on social media, given that Miller has been the architect of some of the Trump administration’s harshest anti-immigrant policies.
Birth of a Nation redux? https://t.co/a1f5IxCAk0
— Lauren 🦋🌿✨ (@laurenhtexas) June 9, 2020
Literally the worst person imaginable that could do this
— Andrew Palmer (@andrewDCPol) June 9, 2020
Reminder to the media: you are under literally no obligation to carry or cover this: https://t.co/QoU4As7KaI
— Zach 🇭🇰🇦🇲🥄 (@14thstreetblues) June 9, 2020
What could possibly go wrong?
— Patti (@Vote_Blue_) June 9, 2020
Oh, this oughta be good. Can't wait to see what Son of Goebbels comes up with.
— Jack B. Nimble (@jheraty) June 9, 2020
His crayon broke.
— Michael Wright (@michaelwright50) June 9, 2020
so he's taking the pro argument on racism
— IEIEO (@ieieowen) June 9, 2020
I’m honestly kind of interested to hear him try to express thoughts about race that aren’t clearly, *overtly* insane and hateful
— Prominent Person (Online) (@imabigfatdynamo) June 9, 2020