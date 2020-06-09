Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump mocked for putting Stephen Miller in charge of anti-racism speech: ‘Literally the worst person imaginable’

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Tuesday, news broke that Stephen Miller is writing President Donald Trump’s upcoming national address against racism.

This went over poorly on social media, given that Miller has been the architect of some of the Trump administration’s harshest anti-immigrant policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

West Wing star rips Justice Roberts for chaos on election day in Georgia

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the primary elections in Georgia were marred by serious problems, including hours-long lines at polling places and malfunctioning machines.

Writing on Twitter, former "West Wing" star Bradley Whitford placed a significant portion of the blame squarely on the shoulders of Chief Justice John Roberts — who wrote the 2013 Supreme Court decision decimating enforcement of the Voting Rights Act in states with a history of voter suppression.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative confirms Nevada Republican said ‘my white ass is more qualified than somebody’s black ass’: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

A prominent African-American activist and regular national cable commentator has confirmed to the Nevada Independent that once again Las Vegas City Councilperson Michele Fiore has said something drawing criticisms from her own party after remarks she allegedly made Saturday to 250 people at the Clark County Republican Convention.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Former governor’s campaign team has coronavirus — but even he can’t get real test results

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Salt Lake Tribune reported that former Gov. Jon Huntsman (R-UT) received incorrect test results on his COVID-19 status.

This comes despite the fact that four members of his campaign to retake the Utah governor's mansion have already tested positive for coronavirus.

We are all concerned about the rising numbers of #Covid19 cases in #Utah. Earlier today we had a fourth member of our campaign team test positive. I tested negative for the second time. Even though it is taking days to get testing results, our campaign is still moving forward. pic.twitter.com/sgT8Tt0tFR

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image