Trump mocked for requiring rally attendees not to sue over COVID-19: ‘Lawyers, start your engines’

On Thursday, reporters noticed that President Donald Trump’s campaign was moving to disclaim any legal liability for the spread of COVID-19 at the president’s upcoming rally in Tulsa Oklahoma, with attendees being asked to affirm, “By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. … liable for any illness or injury.”

Commenters on social media quickly scorned the campaign, given that Trump has previously referred to coronavirus public health measures as the Democrats’ “new hoax” and many of his supporters are adamant about not wearing masks.

It's a MAGA NDA…. Perfect 🙄 — SwPitch (@swpmontessori) June 11, 2020

"If you die, it's not our fault! MAGA!" — MURRAY (@murray_nyc) June 11, 2020

The last sentence reads "President Trump doesn't care if you die." — Bill In San Diego (@truthfaux) June 11, 2020

Karma whispers something funny to Chuck Darwin and both burst out laughing. — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) June 11, 2020

Hmm – how about those of us who don’t go and get it from someone who did? We didn’t sign anything. Open season – lawyers, start your engines! — lonepine (@LonepineRjr) June 11, 2020

Why is a waiver needed? Every attendee should just take hydroxymoronoquine as a preventive measure. https://t.co/2eyH3NBMrc — Defund Mar-A-Lago + VT Summer Camp 😷 🌊👩🏽🥁🍩 (@FlipBlue2020) June 11, 2020

Only Donald Trump would create the equivalent of an NDA for a COVID Rally. — Social✽Fly (Gov Cuomo's #StayAtHome Girlfriend) (@socflyny) June 11, 2020

