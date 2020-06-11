Trump mocked for requiring rally attendees not to sue over COVID-19: ‘Lawyers, start your engines’

Quantcast
On Thursday, reporters noticed that President Donald Trump’s campaign was moving to disclaim any legal liability for the spread of COVID-19 at the president’s upcoming rally in Tulsa Oklahoma, with attendees being asked to affirm, “By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. … liable for any illness or injury.”

Commenters on social media quickly scorned the campaign, given that Trump has previously referred to coronavirus public health measures as the Democrats’ “new hoax” and many of his supporters are adamant about not wearing masks.

