Trump supporters have to promise not to sue over COVID-19 to attend rally in 19,000 seat arena

President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign announced the details of their highly-controversial decision to hold a rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth.

The rally will occur at the BOK Center, or Bank of Oklahoma Center, which has a capacity of over 19,000.

To register for the rally on the campaign’s website, supporters must agree they will not sue if they contract coronavirus.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury,” the legal notice reads.