Trump mocked for threatening to endorse opponents of Lisa Murkowski: ‘You lost it, old man’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, President Donald Trump attacked Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) as disloyal in the wake of her public criticism, emphasizing all the money he gave her state and saying he would back any candidate opposing her “good or bad.”

Commenters on social media promptly deluged the president in mockery for his threat.

Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
Raised fist in Canada may be one of the largest acts of solidarity with US protests against police violence

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

With protests against police violence gripping cities across America, multiple actions of solidarity have come from abroad.

A pilot in Canada took to the skies on Thursday for a large-scale act of solidarity.

The airplane tracking website FlightAware captured radar of the planes journey as a pilot drew a giant raised fist while flying over 150 MPH with an altitude that stayed under 1,500.

[caption id="attachment_1631392" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Plane with the tail number CGZPT drawing a raised fist in the air while flying above Halifax, Canada. [/caption]

Trump rages at John Kelly for correcting his lie about Mattis: He wasn’t ‘in my inner-circle’

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at his former chief of staff John Kelly, who pointed out that Trump did not fire James Mattis and the president must have been "confused" when he said he had.

In a series of three tweets, Trump suggested Kelly knew nothing because he was "not in my inner-circle." He also said Kelly had been "totally exhausted" working in the White House and "in the end just slinked away into obscurity."

John Kelly didn’t know I was going to fire James Mattis, nor did he have any knowledge of my asking for a letter of resignation. Why would I tell him, he was not...

Comedian Rob Delaney reveals why he hates Ivanka Trump and Mike Pence more than the ‘stupid bigot’ president

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Comedian Rob Delaney offered the leader of the free world a profane greeting as his 74th birthday approaches.

"President Trump's birthday is coming up and there's no better way to wish him a 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY' than by sending him a personal video message," Trump's 2020 reelection campaign posted on Twitter. "Upload your video TODAY."

So Delaney did, shooting a video to the "stupid bigot" president.

"My birthday suggestion to you is just that you resign as president," Delaney posted in a video uploaded to Twitter.

"You f*cking sucked at the coronavirus response," he explained. "I mean, it was miserable and that's your fault personally and as a result, thousands and thousands of people died that didn't need to die."

