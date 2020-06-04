Trump mocked for threatening to endorse opponents of Lisa Murkowski: ‘You lost it, old man’

On Thursday, President Donald Trump attacked Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) as disloyal in the wake of her public criticism, emphasizing all the money he gave her state and saying he would back any candidate opposing her “good or bad.”

Commenters on social media promptly deluged the president in mockery for his threat.

"Unrelated", except that you gave Alaska all that money when she voted NOT to impeach you. Are you going to take the money back? What a ringing endorsement from the 'president'. "If you have a pulse, I'm with you!"? — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) June 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you! I supported this bum the first two years of his presidency and it’s one of my biggest regrets today.. — SKI (@Its_Jski) June 4, 2020

You lost it, old man. Just give up already and enjoy golden years in a nice room with padded walls. — Comfortably Numb🏠 (@YGalanter) June 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

How about a Neo Nazi? [Steve King books two tickets to Juneau and airbnbs a house with no Jewish neighbors.] — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 4, 2020

“I, I, I, me,me, me.” The universe doesn’t revolve around you. Go back in the bunker and stop building the wall. #BunkerTrump #TrumpOut2020 #TrumpDeathToll109K — Mj Johnson🌏 (@tweetsie26) June 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ll be in jail in 2 years. Also, your decision to endorse anyone with a pulse shows you care nothing about the state or Republican Party. You only care that Murkowski spoke out against you (barely). — Eric F (@ericdomr) June 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you have a pulse, I’m with you". That's pretty much how you pick all the candidates you endorse, isn't it? Meanwhile, while you're attacking your own, there are 109,000 dead Americans and you have no plan and do not care.https://t.co/X8BmcyGdDh@maddogpac pic.twitter.com/GQgpEpQZch — MadDog Nanna 🍌 (@nanna14075) June 5, 2020

Your faux gangster mantra “when they hit me, I hit back 10x as hard” is beneath the dignity of your office and serves as stark reminder that ALL of your actions in EVERY circumstance are ONLY for your personal benefit. You continually betray those whom you were elected to serve. — earlyretirement (@PowersPowers11) June 5, 2020