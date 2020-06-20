Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump obsessed with sending John Bolton to jail: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to The Daily Beast, President Donald Trump is fixated on the possibility that ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton could end up in prison for writing a book exposing the inner workings of his administration.

“In recent days, President Donald Trump has casually asked administration officials and close advisers if John Bolton—his former national security adviser who is releasing a new, tell-all book about working in the Trump administration—is prison-bound, three sources with knowledge of his private inquiries tell The Daily Beast,” reported Erin Blanco and Asawin Suebsaeng. “‘Do you think he’s going to go to jail for this?’ Trump said, according to one of the people who’ve heard him ask this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Specifically, Trump is hopeful that Bolton could be prosecuted for leaking national security secrets — which is the basis of a lawsuit to try to stop the book from being sold.

“For years the White House has aggressively sought to expose and hold accountable administration officials who, loyalists believe, have leaked to the press in an effort to advance their own agenda or make the president look bad,” said the report. “There’s perhaps no better explanation or characterization of the president’s thinking on leakers than the one scribbled on the pages of Bolton’s book. Bolton writes that during a meeting last summer in New Jersey, Trump called journalists ‘scumbags’ and said they should be arrested, jailed, and forced to reveal their sources.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Nightmare scenario’: Trump staffers panicked because president can’t ‘dig himself out of the hole he’s made for himself’

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, advisors closer to Donald Trump are in a full panic because the president's poll numbers have fallen into what they earlier described as "nightmare scenario" territory where his re-election may be out of reach.

With Republicans looking at an electoral "wipeout" in November with Trump at the top of the ticket, campaign advisers had long dreaded the president's approval numbers falling to record lows as the election approaches.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Alarm and confusion: Inside the Trump administration’s decision to leave the World Health Organization

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

Right before President Donald Trump unveiled punitive measures against China on May 29, he inserted a surprise into his prepared text.

“We will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization,” he announced during a press conference in the Rose Garden.

Most of the president’s top aides — and even some of his Cabinet secretaries — were blindsided.

Just 11 days earlier, Trump had sent an ultimatum threatening to withdraw from the WHO if reforms were not enacted in 30 days. Some senior officials hoped that he was bluffing or would change his mind about a decision that could hobble efforts to fight dangerous diseases.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Judge questions how to block John Bolton book since ‘the horse seems to be out of the barn’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

John Bolton’s book is already off to the races, so what’s the pointing in trying to stop it?Washington, D.C., Federal Court Judge Royce Lamberth grappled with that question Friday as he considered the Trump administration’s bid to block Bolton’s bombshell of a book from being published over allegations that it’s jam-packed with classified information.“It certainly looks difficult to me as to what I can do about those books all over the country,” Lamberth said in a virtual emergency hearing. “The horse, as we used to say in Texas, seems to be out of the barn.”The former national security advise... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 