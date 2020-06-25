Trump predicts Joe Biden victory during Fox News interview: ‘He’s gonna be your president’

President Donald Trump seemed resigned to losing reelection in 2020 during a Thursday evening interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Trump predicted Joe Biden would win while attacking the former vice president.

“The man can’t speak and he’s gonna be your president because some people don’t love me, maybe and I’ll I’m doing is doing my job,” Trump said.

During the interview, Trump also complained about protesters, Democrats, the media, the court system and testing for COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic.