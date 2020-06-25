Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump predicts Joe Biden victory during Fox News interview: ‘He’s gonna be your president’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump seemed resigned to losing reelection in 2020 during a Thursday evening interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Trump predicted Joe Biden would win while attacking the former vice president.

“The man can’t speak and he’s gonna be your president because some people don’t love me, maybe and I’ll I’m doing is doing my job,” Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, Trump also complained about protesters, Democrats, the media, the court system and testing for COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump predicts Joe Biden victory during Fox News interview: ‘He’s gonna be your president’

Published

1 min ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump seemed resigned to losing reelection in 2020 during a Thursday evening interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Trump predicted Joe Biden would win while attacking the former vice president.

"The man can't speak and he's gonna be your president because some people don't love me, maybe and I'll I'm doing is doing my job," Trump said.

During the interview, Trump also complained about protesters, Democrats, the media, the court system and testing for COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic.

"He's gonna be your president because some people don't love me, maybe" -- Trump sure sounds resigned to losing to Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/UQTrzJVSXR

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump campaign manager in ‘quasi-quarantine’ after outbreak of COVID at Tulsa rally: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Donald Trump's campaign manager is "working remotely" after the outbreak of coronavirus among staff who worked at the president's controversial rally in Tulsa.

"Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager, Brad Parscale, is one of a group of campaign staffers in quasi-quarantine after he attended a rally in Oklahoma last weekend where eight campaign aides tested positive for the novel coronavirus," The Daily Beast reported Thursday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump calls Black Lives Matter protesters ‘terrorists’ — and warns ‘there is going to be retribution’

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

On a pre-recorded town hall interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News Thursday, President Donald Trump attacked Black Lives Matter demonstrators as "terrorists" and threatened "retribution," according to The Daily Beast.

His threats were directed specifically at the protesters who have defaced and toppled statues and monuments in cities around America.

“Every night we’re going to get tougher and tougher. At some point there is going to be retribution because there has to be,” said Trump in the interview. “These people are vandals. But they’re agitators, but they’re really, they’re terrorists in a sense.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image